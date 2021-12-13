Glory and controversy: Red Bull Racing’s decision that could leave Checo Pérez without a team

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula 1 world champion against an unfavorable outlook. Hamilton led for most of the race, but on the final lap the Dutchman ended a streak of four championships in a row. In this context, the controversy was immediate and Checo Pérez you could suffer an idea that is on the table of Red Bull Racing.

The pilot from Guadalajara has his seat secured for the 2022 season, at the end of which his contract will conclude. For this reason, the upcoming campaign takes on a key significance for Checo Pérez, who played a decisive role as Verstappen’s partner. However, the consecration of the 24-year-old driver was the subject of protests by Mercedes.

Red Bull sports advisor Helmut Marko responded to the rival’s remarks and threatened a possible exit from the premier class of motorsport.

Red Bull could retire from F1

“It is unworthy of a world championship final that the decision is delayed like this. But that speaks to the mindset of an unworthy loser when such appeals and protests are made, ”Marko noted in connection with the Mercedes protests.

The manager considers that the protest was an impulse from Mercedes upon seeing the end of her reign.

“We broke this seven-year dominance with a young boy and a young, motivated team. It’s disgusting what they did after the race, ”Marko said.

Marko lashed out at Mercedes

In addition, the manager considered an option that could leave the Mexican out of Red Bull.

“We will reconsider our participation in Formula 1 if this does not have the corresponding consequences for future championships ”, threatened the manager of Red Bull Racing.

Pérez dropped out in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi

The next season

The premier class of motorsport will change its regulations for the upcoming campaign. The cars will have modifications at the aerodynamic level, such as the return of the ground effect, in order to facilitate overtaking. The experience of Checo Pérez will play a decisive role in the development of the new Red Bull car.

On March 20, 2022, the action of Formula 1 will resume with the Bahrain Grand Prix.