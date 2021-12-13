goodbye to 20 years of history

After 21 years, Google says goodbye to the ‘Toolbar’ for Internet Explorer as its oldest product except obviously for the search engine itself,

Google has a rather prolific graveyard of abandoned products and services, in which they lie so much some of the most notorious failures of the Mountain View giant as well as other services that have fallen out of maturity, after offering undeniable utility for years and which have ended up being replaced by more modern and / or more functional ones.

Is the latter the case of the Google Toolbar, because the Google toolbar for Internet Explorer has said goodbye as one of the oldest services of the Californian company, which after 21 years you have decided to delete this plugin indicating to users that their options are already integrated into Chrome.

The Android Police colleagues told us about it, emphasizing precisely that this Google bar had its site in a still nascent Internet Explorer, expanding functionality and offering direct access to searches and other options at a time when web browsers were also beginning their development, still from a very basic and initial point.

With 21 years behind him and obviously ignoring the search engine itself, the Google ‘Toolbar’ for Internet Explorer was probably the longest running Google service that was still active.

Curiously, Google has quietly discontinued this service, without ads and practically without anyone noticing, something that hints at the little or no use that was being made of the toolbar, taking into account above all also that Internet Explorer has become irrelevant and will lose its support in the middle of next year 2022.

The news was revealed by Ron Amadeo, author at Ars Technica, who was researching himself to write an article on Google’s older products when discovered that the Google bar for Internet Explorer had already been removed previously and could not be downloaded in any browser, Google warning that its functions were integrated into Chrome.

In case you have never used it, we will have to take you to a scenario in which web browsers they did not allow searching directly in the address bar, nor did they have built-in ad or pop-up blockers, both functions that they were well integrated into the Google Toolbar along with the translator, autocomplete functions, or spell checkers.

In addition, the toolbar had a section of “Privacy” much more transparent and that it allowed us to directly and completely disable our participation in the data collection programs for personalized experiences, something that today is more complicated to manage in our Google accounts.

In any case, we have already mentioned that despite being an important piece in the history of the Internet at a global level, no one had practically noticed his fall, so we have to understand that its use was testimonial in our days. Most browsers, in fact, can already do everything the toolbar and also in a 100% native way.

