Gullit Peña makes OSO and flies a penalty in the Guatemalan League | VIDEO

You may think that the Gullit Pena he no longer plays soccer, what retired a few years ago or that simply He disappeared, but not, the former player of Chivas and León is playing the Liguilla in the League of Guatemala with Antigua, where unfortunately committed a bear and flew a penalty at an important moment.

In the middle of this year the Gullit Pena signed with the Antigua from Guatemala, after spending time at Deportivo FAS. In Mexico he did not find the opportunities he needed and decided to try his luck in another league, where he has been able to stay active and score several goals.

The penalty that Gullit Peña flew

This weekend the return of the Quarter finals of the League of Guatemala, where he Ancient from the mexican Sololá was measured, with the additional fact that Gullit Peña and company They were general leaders with 46 units.

The match was even, both teams they were looking for a goal to give them peace of mind and then Sololá committed a foul within his area, so the Mexican team would have the opportunity to go to the front and look towards the Semifinals.

Carlos Pena was the chosen to collect the maximum penalty, so before the euphoria of his gene, since Antigua was local, he prepared to shoot. It took little distance, he stared at the arch, the referee whistled and he … would send his shot over the goal. Everyone on the field lamented because with that goal they would have gone upstairs.

The good news for him Gullit Pena is that the Ancient anyway I was going to end up winning the match, as they would later write down the 1-0; in the Ida won by 0-1, so the global favored them and advanced to the next round.

Pain and company are waiting to meet his rival for the next round, where they hope to continue on their way to the title. So far this season the Mexican could see action in 13 games and has scored 5 goals, so it is a good number to continue to regain confidence.