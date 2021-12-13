Health confirms the first case of omicron in Puerto Rico

The Health Department confirmed by genomic sequence the presence of the omicron variant in at least one of the three suspected cases of the new variant of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico.

According to the information offered this Monday by the agency’s spokesperson, Lisdián Acevedo, the official result was received this morning, while waiting for the final confirmation of the other two cases that belong to the same outbreak and that, preliminarily, were adjudicated to omicron. .

The doctor Melissa marzan, the chief health epidemiology official, had announced yesterday, Sunday, that the agency was waiting for the final results, for the middle or end of this week.

“Particularly in this outbreak, we identified three suspicious samples, a family with a travel history. So far, those three cases have had mild symptoms and none have required hospitalization. They have a history of being fully vaccinated “, indicated Marzán to The new day.

Although the individuals were vaccinated, the doctor specified that they had not received their booster vaccine against COVID-19. The three people returned from a recent trip to Florida, one of the 27 states in the United States where cases of omicron have been detected, first observed in South Africa last November. Puerto Rico thus becomes the 28th jurisdiction in the United States to confirm the presence of omicron.

The three cases belong to the Caguas Health region and are in the age groups of 45 years or less. The suspicious diagnoses on the island were notified to Salud by one of the laboratories that are part of the agency’s genomic surveillance network.

Marzán warned of an increase in outbreaks related to travelers, with 16 this Friday in relation to the 11 reported the previous week, according to the report on epidemiological indicators in Puerto Rico. In addition, the total of outbreaks the previous week was 79, but this Friday the figure reached 95, with 246 confirmed cases and 176 probable cases.

“We’ve seen an increase since Thanksgiving week,” the epidemiologist stressed. Despite the expected increase in cases, Marzán indicated that the numbers are not out of the range observed during the last quarter of 2021, with up to 105 outbreaks observed in a week.

Although there are still no concrete results regarding the impact of omicron on disease severity, hospitalizations and deaths, doctors and experts in South Africa suspect that the new variant is causing milder COVID-19 cases than the delta variant, although it appears to be expanding more. Quick. The World Health Organization (WHO) and health authorities in the United States and other parts of the world are investigating the effects of the new variant.

The omicron variant was first reported to the WHO on November 24, 2021, although it was first detected in samples collected on November 11, 2021 in Botswana and on November 14, 2021 in South Africa. On November 26, the WHO classified it as a variant of concern, and on November 30, the CDC in the United States classified it the same way. The first confirmed omicron case in the United States was confirmed on December 1, 2021.

In its most recent update on December 11 on omicron, the CDC maintains that “the omicron variant is likely to spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus,” but the ease with which it can spread is still unknown. that the omicron variant spreads compared to the delta variant. It is expected that anyone infected with the omicron variant can spread the virus to other people, even if they are vaccinated or have no symptoms.

However, more data is still needed to know if infections by the omicron variant, and especially cases of reinfection and infection in vaccinated, cause more serious illness or death, compared to other variants. According to the CDC, although infections are possible in people who are fully vaccinated, current vaccines are expected to protect against severe cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from omicron variant infection.

Preliminary data from a UK government study, for example, suggests that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 35% effective in preventing symptomatic omicron infection, but a booster shot raised that number to 75%. . Regarding the proportion of neutralizing antibodies against omicron in comparison with previous variants, other studies suggest that, after the booster with the vaccine, the levels rise again.

Marzán reiterated the need for people who qualify to receive their booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to do so as soon as possible. “To travelers in the same way, first get your booster dose if you have plans to go on a trip or also if you are going to host family, encourage your family or friends to have their booster doses as part of the house rules for family activities, “he said.

The delta variant continues to be the main variant circulating in the United States and the world, although it is still key to monitor the behavior of omicron in the coming days and weeks.