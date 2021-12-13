He’s got $ 350 million in bitcoins, but his password is in the trash can

At the beginning of bitcoin, by 2009, get these cryptocurrencies it was relatively straightforward. They didn’t much believe in them and they weren’t worth much. Therefore, different people managed to obtain an absurd amount of them, which, if they had them so far, could make them the richest people on the planet.

This could be the case with James howells, a native of Newport, South Wales, who obtained a large quantity of coins that, today, would be worth 350 million dollars. They would work, because you no longer have access to them when you dump a hard drive with your passwords.

The search of the century

Howells downloaded free software that made it possible to operate in mining bitcoins. It would lend the processing capabilities of your computer to help the system create a permanent record of network transactions. And in return, the program would allow you to keep some money.

Howells, 35, thus managed to obtain 7,500 bitcoins, about 350 million dollars at the current exchange rate of 46 thousand dollars per unit.

However, one night he did a regular cleaning and, unfortunately, he threw out one of his hard drives with the passwords of his private wallets where they were deposited. cryptocurrencies. The key, of course, is not easy to guess: it is 64 random letters and numbers.

As he comments to the NBC, he thinks he can still find it in his city dump. “Data recovery experts could rebuild the drive or read the data directly from the disk,” he says hopefully.

To get it back, you need permission from your local council to register the landfill, which is not open to the public.

To sweeten the deal, he offered to donate 25% of the money, worth $ 70 million, to a “COVID Relief Fund” for the city. He also promised to finance the entire excavation project, backed by an unidentified hedge fund.

“As far as I know, they have already rejected the offer,” he said. Howells. “Without ever having listened to our action plan or without having had the opportunity to present our mitigations to your concerns regarding the environment, it is simply a direct ‘no’ every time.”

The landfill council defended their position: “The cost of digging up the landfill, storing and treating the waste could run into the millions of pounds, with no guarantee of finding it or that it is still in operation.”

The hobbyist attempted to return to mining cryptocurrencies recently, but everything is different from how it was in the beginning: the cost of electricity exceeded the value of what it extracted.

