Highs, low and rumors of the Tigers ahead of the Clausura 2022

The Tournament Grita Mexico 2021, of the MX League, is about to end this weekend, therefore, Tigres is already analyzing which are the incorporations that they want to make and which players will thank them for the Clausura 2022.
Here are the ups, downs and rumors of the university students heading to the next contest:
According to the journalist David medrano, next week Tigers would make an offer of eight million dollars for the defender of Atlas, who is contesting the grand final of the MX League.
Whoever was the great hero in the grand royal final, has been left out of the U of Nuevo León, this was announced by the president of the club, Mauricio Culebro.
His contract ended and after six years, the Colombian says goodbye and it seems that his next destination is Athletic Junior.
The Uruguayan theme continues in talks within Tigers, this was announced by the manager Culebro.
“In recent transfer markets it has always been everyone’s topic. Leo is a great player, an excellent boy, there are many teams interested in him, but we are in analysis time and we have not made a decision”, explained the royal president.
In addition to this, sources at the bottom of the feline club confirmed to Halftime that the person born in Montevideo does not enter into the Piojo’s plans, therefore, the board has already started conversations with the Toluca, who want his return.
The fate of the America player remains uncertain. First there was talk of an exchange for Uriel antuna of Chivas, after a possible move to Europe with the Brighton & Hove Albion of England and now the supposed interest of Tigers.
Given this, Mauricio Culebro Indian: “These types of players will always be of interest, not only to Tigres but to various teams. He is a national team player, Miguel Herrera had him, he directed him for a long time and he and many others will always be on the radar”.
Necaxa continues to make his registrations official and now it was the midfielder’s turn, coming from Mazatlan, although his letter belonged to the royal painting.
The athletic youth squad arrives in Aguascalientes as a final transfer.
In Tigers a stage is about to come to an end and therefore, the defender could be left out of the institution.
According SanCadilla of Reforma newspaper, the words provided by the technician Miguel Herrera in an interview with him Cancha newspaper they were direct for the historical footballer, when noting: “idols start to leave”.
