Highs, low and rumors of the Tigers ahead of the Clausura 2022

Here are the ups, downs and rumors of the university students heading to the next contest:

TO THE SULTANA OF THE NORTH! Jesús Ángulo could go to Monterrey or Tigres, in the case of Monterrey he would have to pay 8 million for the player, in the case of Tigres the most viable would be for Quiñones more money. Fountain: @medranoazteca #FOX FUR pic.twitter.com/tGoTUkeTvs – Fox Skin (@pieldezorromx) December 9, 2021

Arturo Du Leon | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 11, 2021 Arturo Du Leon | Dec 10, 2021

CONFIRMED. Francisco Meza is withdrawn from the Club Tigres UANL. ?? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/npktE2gQZG – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) December 10, 2021

His contract ended and after six years, the Colombian says goodbye and it seems that his next destination is Athletic Junior.

Will he go back to hell? Leo Fernández is in the details of returning to Toluca https://t.co/1t3Ev18eBB pic.twitter.com/nnYZTRusMO – HalfTime (@mediottime) December 11, 2021

“In recent transfer markets it has always been everyone’s topic. Leo is a great player, an excellent boy, there are many teams interested in him, but we are in analysis time and we have not made a decision”, explained the royal president.

In addition to this, sources at the bottom of the feline club confirmed to Halftime that the person born in Montevideo does not enter into the Piojo’s plans, therefore, the board has already started conversations with the Toluca, who want his return.

In Tigres they accept that Sebastián Córdova is on the radar “These types of players will always be of interest, not only from Tigres. He is from the National Team and he and many others will always be on the radar, not only from Tigres, but also from other teams”, Mauricio Culebro. pic.twitter.com/MrVRjUq86u – Jorge Rosales (@rosaleesj) December 10, 2021

Given this, Mauricio Culebro Indian: “These types of players will always be of interest, not only to Tigres but to various teams. He is a national team player, Miguel Herrera had him, he directed him for a long time and he and many others will always be on the radar”.

? Official registration:

We welcome Ulises Cardona who arrives at Los Rayos for the Closing 2022! #ContiGoNecaxa ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GbbLkxmckN – ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) December 9, 2021

The athletic youth squad arrives in Aguascalientes as a final transfer.

According SanCadilla of Reforma newspaper, the words provided by the technician Miguel Herrera in an interview with him Cancha newspaper they were direct for the historical footballer, when noting: “idols start to leave”.