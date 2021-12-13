Hirving Lozano gives the best news to Gerardo Martino with the Mexico National Team from Italy

Hirving Lozano suffered a severe blow in Napoli’s victory over Leicester City on the final round of the Champions League, which worried fans in Mexico.

December 11, 2021 20:30 hs

Hirving Lozano’s blow to Napoli’s 3-2 victory over Leicester City on the final day of the Champions League generated a wave of concern from fans and Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team.

The Chucky He had to retire at the end of the first half after he stumbled on the leg of one of the rivals and ended up hitting his face, the doctors entered and replaced the bowtie just like in the meeting with the Mexican National Team against Trinidad and Tobago for the Gold Cup.

In this way, the concern was installed in the unconscious of the fans and members of Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff for the next matches of the Aztec team and for the physical integrity of the Neapolitan striker.

Anyway, in the last hours he ended up sending the Tata the best news about his state of health that confirms his presence in the next international matches for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

“Hirving Lozano did the entire training session together with the team,” they wrote from Napoli’s official Twitter account after medical studies ruled out craniofacial trauma.

Everything indicates that, despite the rumors and concerns about his recovery, it was only a scare and Chucky Lozano will be available for the next matches of Napoli and the Mexican team.