Home technology price spread on AliExpress, to leave your guests speechless

OnePlus, realme and CREATE will renew your home and your mobility this Christmas.

The AliExpress Plaza Christmas deals they do not stop for a single moment. If this morning we had 5 great discounts, now we offer you 5 new ones so that you can delight your guests with good coffees during these parties or as gifts The latest technology at ridiculous prices.

In AliExpress Plaza you will find what you are looking for and, above all, what you have been waiting for for a long time to drop in price. With the coupons available or with the ridiculous prices that we sometimes see in the store, you will have no choice but to get more than one product. Are virtually unique opportunities.

State-of-the-art mobility and avant-garde home at low prices

realme 8i: This is an entry-level mobile of the highest quality in every way. For its extremely low price we are talking about a smartphone with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory, high-performance Helio G96 processor, 5,000 mAh battery, Full HD + display 6.6 “at 120Hz, audio Jack 3.5mm and a rear camera triple 50 MP signed by Samsung. A great mobile for this price is hard to find.

CREATE – MOI SLIM: if you need a blender of small dimensions and enough power to make your smoothies or juices quickly, you are going to love this. We are talking about a glass blender and electric mincer, with stainless steel blades and 230W power. His glass is 400 ml capacity and is BPA free. It comes with a glass with a lid and carrying handle. It is very easy to clean, one rinse and ready in seconds.

CREATE – POTTS: If you like capsule coffee and sometimes you don’t know what type to buy or you have trouble finding the ones that suit your coffee maker, this one will amaze you. And it will because it supports capsules both Nespresso and Dolce Gusto, has a pressure capacity of 19 bar and a 0.6 liter tank. You can even use ground coffee If you prefer. Its potency rises up to 1,450 W and it is free of BPA and other toxins.

OnePlus 9: for the most demanding in terms of mobile technology, this OnePlus 9 is one of the best exponents in Android. We are talking about a smartphone that mounts a CPU Snapdragon 888, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. On the other hand, it has a large screen of 6.55 “AMOLED and Full HD + type with 120Hz refresh rate. Has mobile technology 5G, NFC, a 4,500 mAh battery with very fast charging at 65W and a 50 MP triple rear camera signed by Sony.

CREATE – NETBOT S18: If, on the other hand, you are one of those who has many guests during the Christmas holidays, you will like to keep the house clean. This robot vacuum cleaner from the Spanish firm will save you a lot of cleaning time. We are facing a very cheap robot and with great features: mapping with its own application, compatible with Alexa and Google Home, power of 1,800 PA suction, 2,600 mAh battery, includes 2 mops, 1 HEPA filter, 4 side brushes, remote control, central knee, cleaning brush, magnetic tape, charging base, and water and dirt deposits. For just over 100 euros it is amazing.

Extra discount with these coupons

And once you have seen these 5 offers, you will ask yourself, is there more? I can get best prices on some products? Yes, and that’s thanks to AliExpress discount coupons. We are going to summarize here below the codes that you can use with selected products.

FAIRY5 : 5 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros.

: 5 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros. CREATE13 : 13 euros discount on purchases over 76 euros.

: 13 euros discount on purchases over 76 euros. BRAUN14 : 14 euros discount on purchases over 80 euros.

: 14 euros discount on purchases over 80 euros. DROBOROCK50 : 50 euros discount on purchases over 280 euros.

: 50 euros discount on purchases over 280 euros. HASBRO3 : 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

: 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros. OLAY4 : 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros. DORALB4 : 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros. SUPERZINGS4: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

Valid for all December:

DEC02 : 2 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros.

: 2 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros. DEC03: 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

Valid for the entire month of December and only for new users for these products:

ESNEW5 : 5 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros.

: 5 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros. ESNEW7 : 7 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

: 7 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros. ESNEW8: 8 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

