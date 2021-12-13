How does the new mask use requirement work for NY businesses and businesses? Here what you should know – Telemundo New York (47)

As of Monday, December 13, it came into force to the extent that it requires the use of masks in public places that do not require proof of vaccination.

This measure will be in effect until January 15, 2022, after this day the State will reevaluate based on current conditions. The new measure provides additional layers of mitigation during the holiday season, when more time is spent indoors.

A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $ 1,000 for each violation. Local Health Departments are asked to enforce these requirements.

But what is it about and how businesses can implement it.

What is the new requirement?

As of Monday, December 13, 2021, the use of masks will be required in all public places with interiors, unless companies or places implement a vaccination requirement. The move was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul to address the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the winter. The State Health Commissioner issued a determination that solidifies the requirement.

Does this mean that vaccines don’t work?

No, the State Department of Health produced leading national studies published in the CDC’s MMWR and in the New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrate the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in preventing serious diseases. The Department continues to urge New Yorkers who meet the requirement to get fully vaccinated and given the booster as soon as possible.

So why did the State implement the new requirements?

The new measure provides additional layers of mitigation during the year-end times when more time is spent indoors. Since Thanksgiving, the seven-day average case rate statewide has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29%. While the percentage of New Yorkers fully vaccinated continues to rise, gaining 2% since Thanksgiving weekend so far, the rebound is not fast enough to completely slow the spread of the virus, particularly among communities with low vaccination coverage.

When do the new requirements go into effect?

The new requirements go into effect on Monday, December 13, 2021 through January 15, 2022, at which point the State will reevaluate the next steps.

Information for companies and closed businesses

How is “public place with interior” defined and what types of businesses and places are included in this requirement?

Indoor public place is defined as any indoor space that is not a private residence. This means that businesses and venues that New Yorkers often frequent that are publicly owned or owned by private business entities, including indoor entertainment venues, concert halls, indoor sports stadiums, recreational spaces, restaurants, office buildings , shopping malls, grocery stores, pharmacies, places of worship, and common areas in residential buildings.

Does this policy apply to office spaces?

Yes, the requirement applies to all non-private residences, including office spaces. If the office does not require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry, everyone must wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating, drinking, or alone in a locked room.

What about companies covered by the NY HERO law?

Employers must continue to comply with the New York State Essential Rights and Health Act (NY HERO ACT), which provides protection to private sector employees against an outbreak of airborne infectious diseases by requiring employers to ensure employees wear proper face shields in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.

If eating or drinking is part of my business or establishment, and I have a mask requirement, what am I supposed to do when people eat or drink?

Customers at your establishment can remove their masks only while actively eating or drinking, at which point appropriate measures of physical distancing, adequate ventilation, and filtration methods are recommended. Masks should be worn in all other cases in addition to physically eating or drinking.

What about private events that take place in an indoor public space, such as a wedding at a restaurant or venue?

Private residences are not included. However, for private events that take place inside a company or place (for example, a wedding that takes place in a restaurant or privately owned place), the business entity / place must require the use of a mask or proof of vaccination as a condition of entry.

What exactly are the requirements?

Anyone, after their second birthday and medically able to tolerate a face covering, should wear a suitable mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. However, companies and venues may choose to implement a vaccination requirement. Whichever requirement is selected, it should apply to everyone within the capacity of the company / venue, including staff, customers, visitors, and guests.

Commercial / local proof of vaccination requirement

Businesses and places that implement a proof of vaccination requirement must ensure that anyone 12 years of age or older is fully vaccinated before entering the interior. Businesses / locations may accept Excelsior Pass, Excelsior Pass Plus, SMART Health Cards issued outside of New York State, full vaccination through the NYC COVID Safe app, a CDC vaccination card, or other official vaccination record.

According to the CDC definition, fully vaccinated is defined as 14 days after an individual’s last dose of vaccination in their initial vaccine series. The State also accepts vaccines approved by the WHO for these purposes.

Vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 have only been available since November 2021. Therefore, to enter a business or place that implements a proof of vaccination requirement, children ages 5 to 11 need only show proof of have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mask use requirement in the workplace / business

Businesses and venues that implement a mask requirement must ensure that all customers after their second birthday and medically capable of tolerating face covering wear a mask at all times while indoors, out of food or drink physical.

Can a business or venue allow fully vaccinated customers to wear no mask, but unvaccinated or partially vaccinated customers to wear masks in the same indoor facility? o Allow customers to remove their mask when everyone at the facility is fully vaccinated, but ask everyone at the facility to wear one when someone who is not vaccinated or partially vaccinated comes in?

No. A company or location must choose whether to implement a full course vaccination requirement or a mask requirement, which applies to both customers and employees and then must be followed in its entirety throughout the facility at all times all the days.

Where can I find more information about the requirement?

For more information you can visit this website.