How Naples plays, Barcelona’s rival in the Europa League

There was no more demanding rival that could fall in luck to Barcelona. Naples is an adversary of Champions’ condition, come down in the last month, but really dangerous. Leader in Serie A until now, after winning ten of the first eleven games of the competition, He is now experiencing a period of question marks as he loses his defensive composure and Osimhen’s injury from a broken cheekbone. He comes from losing at home to Empoli and in the Europa League he arrived with water up to his neck until the last date. He beat Leicester and got the reward.

Napoli have changed a lot this season. With Spalletti on the bench, his tactical principles are based on offensive dynamism, balance off the ball and retreat in the middle block. It is usually displayed in 1-4-2-3-1 or similar variants such as 1-4-3-3-3 and 1-4-4-1-1. He started the course like a shot, with a very organized structure and a high sense of depth with breakaways from his attackers. If he returns to that level, it will be a major challenge for Xavi’s Barcelona. By profile, a team like Naples, which also has great players, is not too good for him.

Before your injury, Osimhen was performing extremely well. The Nigerian forward will be doubtful until the last moment. If not, it is likely that Mertens will play a false nine. Politano, Insigne and Lozano complete an offensive line of relevance. Fabian is another key figure in the operation of Naples. In both construction and arrival from behind, the Spanish international is completing a high-flying campaign. Zielinski is a similar type of footballer. Koulibaly follows, a power station of magnitude. Strange that he did not leave the southern Italian city. Rrahmani usually accompanies him, with the good Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui on the sides. Ospina is an unequal goalkeeper, but also capable of the best. In the Europa League, for now, Meret is playing. Good team is this Naples. Barça has been touched by a bone and an old acquaintance of unfortunate memory: Manolas. Everything started with him.

Star: Osimhen (22 years old)