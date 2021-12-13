How to convert HEIF images to JPG on our iPhone

The highly efficient HEIF format allows us to save the photos we take on our iPhone or iPad so that they occupy half of what they would normally do. A most interesting format that, however, will not always be useful to us. Fortunately, we can convert it to other formats very easily.

A conversion that we can perform through the Files app

We already saw a few weeks ago how to convert HEIF images to other formats using the Mac. Surely we also know that there are applications that allow us to do this conversion on the iPhone or iPad, even that we can use a shortcut. What is less known and at the same time very interesting, is that we can use the Files app for the conversion.

An app that we all have on our iPhone or iPad and that prevents us from having to search for third-party apps to fulfill such a simple task. The steps to follow to convert a HEIF into a JPEG are very simple, exactly these:

We open the app Photos from our iPhone or iPad. We open the image that we want to convert. We touch the share button, a square with an up arrow. We choose Copy photo. We open the app Finder. We look for an empty or appropriate folder for the image, for example the desktop. We hold down on an empty area. We choose Paste.

Simple as that. The image that we will see appear, just the one we just copied in the Photos app, will be will paste into the app Files as a JPEG file. From here we can use it according to our needs, we can send it or we can even, again through the share menu, save it again in Photos in its new format.

It is true that if we dedicate ourselves to converting images between formats on our iPhone or iPad day in and day out, a dedicated app or a specific shortcut can also come in handy. This is not, however, the most common situation. Normally we require a more punctual conversion, one that we can do comfortably through the Files app, without depending on third-party services.

