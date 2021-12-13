Hypothyroidism, a condition with a higher incidence in Puerto Rican women

In recent years, Puerto Rico has registered a higher incidence of hypothyroidism in women than in men.

Dra. Leticia Hernández, president-elect of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology.

At the ninth convention of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED), Dr. Leticia Hernández, president-elect of SPED, mentions that this disease affects more females than males without having a specific reason.

However, some differences between the immune system of women and men, such as the presence or absence of certain hormones in each organism.

In general, in men and women this disease manifests itself through concentration problems, weight gain, constipation, low heart rate, hair loss, among others, which can easily confuse the symptoms with other conditions such as anemia, deficiency of vitamin D and rheumatological conditions.

Now, Dr. Hernández highlights that this incidence can be related to the frequency with which women attend medical consultations, compared to men: “Women we are more open to talking with the doctor about the symptoms that we are presenting. Men, for their part, are not aware of all the symptoms, and ignore them, associating them with their age and the pace of life they lead ”.

One of the characteristic manifestations of the disease in females is the increase in bleeding in the menstrual period, which leads women to attend a medical process in which the diagnosis of hypothyroidism is made, and concludes with a treatment to supply the deficient hormone. In men, loss of libido and / or sexual impotence is common, prompting them to seek medical advice.

“I recommend that you write down all the symptoms you have, and when you get to your doctor, do a count of all those symptoms that they are presenting so that we have a more complete picture of the disease “, says the expert,” According to that, we are going to carry out a history, we are going to do a physical examination and determine the lab tests or imaging they will be carried out to clarify the causes and offer the necessary treatment to reduce the symptoms that alter the quality of life ”.

The incidence in Puerto Rico, in men and women is 6 to 1, and it can appear at any age, in fact, there are babies that can be born with this condition. However, age is a risk factor that predisposes to women to suffer from this disease, as well as weight. In some cases, there may be an increase in TSH, without this meaning that the person has hypothyroidism, but rather it is a physiological alteration “In these cases, we have to do the evaluation and corresponding exams to determine if the person is starting with a thyroid problem, or not ”.

As for treatment, levothyroxine, called the T4 hormone for men and women alike, is recommended by leading health organizations. It is generally a lifelong drug, as hypothyroidism involves the irreversible loss of thyroid function.

The expert calls for adherence to the treatment, following it under the strict recommendations of the specialist, since it is a drug that has a narrow therapeutic margin, that is, small changes such as changing the formulation or stopping taking it for a day or two can affect TSH levels.

In general, it is a tablet that must be consumed on an empty stomach with water, 30 minutes or an hour before eating the first meal. In addition to this, it suggests communicating to the specialist the drugs or supplements that the patient uses, since it can interfere with the correct absorption of the thyroid hormone. “Especially those drugs that contain iron, calcium, magnesium, aluminum, some antacids and those drugs that are used to control cholesterol levels.”

Hypothyroidism and pregnancy

The thyroid gland of the fetus does not form until the second trimester of pregnancy and depends on the mother to do so, so it is important that the woman let the endocrinologist know that she is planning a pregnancy, since the requirement of thyroid hormone increases 50% in pregnancy and an adjustment in treatment doses is necessary.

“It is important because the baby’s neurological system depends on that adequate supply of thyroid hormone. For example, a child who has not had that sufficient supplement during pregnancy, may have lower than expected intelligence, or even profound learning problems ”.

On the other hand, to date no diets or home remedies have been determined that serve to prevent thyroid symptoms, or that function as a hormonal supplement for the development of hypothyroidism. However, the doctor recommends maintaining a healthy diet and exercising for the well-being of the body in all senses.