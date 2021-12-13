I think someone is spying on my WhatsApp conversations, what can I do?

Spy on WhatsApp conversations on iPhone it’s a real possibility, as long as you have physical access to the device. Therefore, if you suspect that someone in your environment could be doing it, we will tell you how to get out of doubt. As is often the case in these situations, it is caused by malicious use of perfectly harmless functionality. Let’s see how it works and what we can do about it.

WhatsApp web as a gateway

WhatsApp web is not a recent feature. In fact, it was launched six years ago as a way to access our conversations from any web browser. In this way, users could expand the devices to use WhatsApp without waiting for the still long-awaited multiplatform app.

Over the years its use has been improving, adding functions such as Face ID or Touch ID to create the WhatsApp web session. But the operation is the same: we give permission to a browser to access and respond to our WhatsApp conversations.





Despite having added this type of authentication as a security measure, when the iPhone does not recognize the fingerprint or face use the unlock code. And that’s when someone outside of us can take advantage and spy on our WhatsApp conversations. It can be someone close, such as friends, family, co-workers, or partner.

It is enough that any of these people have ever seen us enter our unlock code and the opportunity to have the iPhone in your hands to spy on WhatsApp conversations. And once this is done, just enter your computer’s browser to see all the conversations. Luckily, there is a very easy way to check.

How to know if someone is spying on your WhatsApp conversations

If you’ve been using WhatsApp for years, this setting may have been overlooked. But in its configuration you will find just what you need to know if someone is spying on you WhatsApp from another device. Specifically, follow these steps on your iPhone:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Once there, click on Linked devices.





If no team is linked, your suspicions were unfounded. Nobody spies on your WhatsApp.



A WhatsApp account with no linked devices spying on you.

If you find a device that you don’t recognize or suspect, you can tap on it to log out. Although you may prefer to take a screenshot before, to keep for reference.

In case there is a device linked to your WhatsApp account and you don’t know what it is, it will indicate the browser and operating system, as well as the last time it was used. This way, you may be able to find out who is behind it.