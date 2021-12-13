“I will always remember that I was here”: this was the farewell to Vicente Fernández at his ranch in Guadalajara | Univision Latin America News

With a glass of tequila in his left hand, Enrique turned on his portable speaker and gladly let himself be surrounded by the crowd that began to gather at the entrance to the VFG arena to sing together. Return Return, one of the most emblematic songs of Vicente Fernández.
“I know how to lose, I know how to lose. I want to return, return, return ”, it was heard in unison, just before the applause resounded in that wooden entrance that contained the fury and the impulse of a crowd eager to say goodbye to the ‘Charro de Huentitán’, who died 81 years old at 6.15 in the morning this Sunday in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He left at dawn, as he said goodbye to so many concerts that he continued until the sun rose, without abandoning the audience since, true to his promise, he continued singing while they continued to applaud.
Inside the “Los 3 Potrillos” ranch, built on a 500-hectare property at the foot of the road to Chapala that the Charro de Huentitán acquired in the eighties to make his home, the singer’s family began to meet after the death of the singer. mexican icon. About 10,000 people came to the VFG arena, that in his name bears the initials of Vicente Fernández Gómez, according to Civil Protection data. Upon the arrival of his corpse, the crowd sang the chords of “The King”.
The singer’s eldest son, Vicente Fernández Jr., came out to meet the crowd, which had turned a lane of the highway into a long parking lot. From the front entrance of the ranch, he told people that the doors of his father’s house would be open for a few hours so that his audience could see him off, just as he would have wanted.
The “last party” of ‘Chente’
The wait was not tedious. People soon organized an improvised dance to the sound of a mariachi who came to the place to sing songs by the artist, while flower arrangements and candles began to adorn the place.
Among the crowd there were stories, which reflected the desire of each person who attended, who longed to make his own a piece of the 50 years of trajectory that Vicente Fernández built first with the few pesos that they gave him to sing, between constant rejections, and finally in stages around the world.
“He was my neighbor in town,” says Manuel, with a tile hat in hand and tanned hands from the Jalisco countryside, rich in maguey, the plant that produces tequila.
“Whenever he came to the town fair, he gave us a pantry,” says Mrs. Lupita with a bouquet of flowers on her lap. “Once I came to the ranch and he greeted us from afar,” says Luis, who was caught by the news in full drunkenness and decided to postpone going to sleep.
The eternal “guest” of so many Mexican parties
There is an unwritten law of the Mexican pachanga (party) that is present in the early mornings partying: always, without exception, a Vicente Fernández song will be heard to be sung at the top of its lungs, no matter how rocker, reggaeton or rapper you are.
Therefore, after the news of his death, it was not unusual to observe to people of all ages and social strata live side by side to thank him for what he had done with their lives. What began as a sad day, it was soon clear that it had turned into an endless tribute day with his songs in the background.
“Luck is not a wild flower that grows in the field, but it is achieved by working”Fernández once said in one of his concerts, during one of his monologues that he did in the middle of his songs. A factor highlighted by the people who, in addition to his melodies, admired his life story.
“I don’t remember a person who has represented us better than him,” says Carmen, regarding the path forged by Fernández from the Jalisco countryside where he was born and where he was given a guitar as a child with which he began to sing. “He was the Mexican we all wanted to be: hardworking, talented and brave,” he adds.
Marathon concerts and tequila shots
In the memory are his marathon concerts, his tequila shots sponsored by the first row of the palenques that he filled with loyal followers that made him a cultural icon and his Chente, a relative, friend or compadre who cured depressions or accompanied them in moments of pain.
“I will always remember that I was here to say goodbye to him,” added Mrs. Josefina nostalgically. And so many more will say so over the next few years, and there will be no way of checking whether the millions of people who will claim to have been in the last goodbye attended. But that doesn’t matter much, Chente belongs to everyone and somehow they were all here.