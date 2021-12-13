“I will always remember that I was here”: this was the farewell to Vicente Fernández at his ranch in Guadalajara | Univision Latin America News

“I know how to lose, I know how to lose. I want to return, return, return ”, it was heard in unison, just before the applause resounded in that wooden entrance that contained the fury and the impulse of a crowd eager to say goodbye to the ‘Charro de Huentitán’, who died 81 years old at 6.15 in the morning this Sunday in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He left at dawn, as he said goodbye to so many concerts that he continued until the sun rose, without abandoning the audience since, true to his promise, he continued singing while they continued to applaud.