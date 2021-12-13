“I’m going to death with PSG”

2021-12-13

The error in the draw of the UEFA champions league conditioned to deprive football of a new edition of the Messi vs Cristiano in which had been the pairing between PSG before him Manchester United, However, the second ceromonia changed the focus: we will see Sergio Ramos before him Real Madrid. This is how the keys to the knockout stages of the Champions League were defined The French club will play the key to the round of 16 against the Spanish team, so the 36-year-old defender will return the last week of February to the place where he became a legend, the Santiago Bernabeu, which he could not say goodbye to with his audience when leaving during the pandemic.

Ramos, on his arrival at Madrid This Monday to open a gym, he sympathized with the press where they asked him about the clash against Real, about whom he said in 2019 that he would never play for a team with which he could face him. “Fate is capricious. I wish we had gotten another team. You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid. Now I have to defend PSG and I will do everything possible to pass. It is the team that bet on me. I’m going to die for him PSG”Commented the Spaniard.

Sergio assures that returning to his old house makes him happy, although he realized this until after his flight ended, because before this the rivla was the Manchester from Christian. “When I got on the plane it was the United, which is a piece of equipment that was cool to me and then it turns out that it was not valid. I would have liked not to have that confrontation but to return to Bernabeu it is cause for joy … I could not have a farewell because of the covid, “he referred. In the same way, the press took the opportunity to consult you on whether Kylian Mbappé would become a client of your gym in Madrid, this for the possible signing of the French crack with the whites.