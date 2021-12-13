In gas stations or supermarkets in the US, prices do not stop increasing

“I pay $ 20 to fill my tank, but I can’t fill it anymore, it’s scandalous,” Telilia Scott complained at a Washington gas station on Friday, outraged by the record rise in prices in the United States.

A few hours earlier, the Department of Labor had reported that In one year, gasoline had increased on average 6.8%, the largest increase since June 1982.

“It’s very hard! Bread is very expensive, sugar is very expensive, everything is so expensive!” Laments this unemployed woman in her 50s.

“You go to the store and have to pay seven dollars for a gallon of milk (almost 4 liters), when it used to cost 2.39!”. For her, it is even more “scandalous” because, “due to covid, people have no money and are just starting to work again” and are earning a salary again.

Earl Walker approaches with his huge black car. “Prices are increasing every day,” he says, noting that fuel has increased so much that sometimes he cannot go to work or has to “borrow money to get there.”

According to figures published on Friday, prices in the energy sector were the ones that increased the most in a year (by 33.3%), as in many other countries.

“I can’t refuel the whole tank, it would cost me more than $ 100”, explains Walker, a 40-year-old social worker, who also complains about the increase in the price of chicken in supermarkets.

A “gradual” rise

Near this service station, Edward Harrison, 47, does his shopping at a Walmart store, the giant of American supermarkets.

He admits that he goes out less and that he dives more on the internet in search of deals, although he would prefer, like today, to go directly to the supermarket near his house.

“Now I have to be more careful,” says this electronics technician, who also uses second-hand products “if necessary.”

Last month, prices for new cars rose 11.1%, those for used cars 31.4%. In October, the increase had been even greater.

For those with more resources, the rise in inflation goes more or less unnoticed.

Stephen Keil, 30, an employee at a large energy company, says he only sees it when he receives his bank statements, “later.” For him, prices have increased “gradually”.

Where the rise is most noticeable is in Christmas gifts, for example in bicycles. “They say in the stores that it is due to the increase in the cost of transport,” he says.

Next to him, Abby Mitchell, a 29-year-old researcher, now compares brands, whereas before, she admits, “If I wanted to buy spinach, I would buy spinach, without really looking at the price.”

The residents of this predominantly Democratic city do not blame the inflation on President Joe Biden, who has vowed to reverse the trend.

“It’s all due to covid,” says Stephen Keil. “There is not much the government can do.”

“Biden has done a lot for the people,” says Telilia Scott at the gas station, “but politicians can still do more.”