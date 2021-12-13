In La Noria they also refuse the signing of Uriel

Uriel antuna He is being the most contentious player in Mexican soccer. The still medic from Chivas de Guadalajara is the main protagonist of all the rumors in this pass market that put him in the orbit of various teams in the local tournament after the rojiblancos are open to listening to offers.

However, the Flock’s plans did not include the refusal that it is finding in the other squads with which it negotiates Antuna’s departure, and much greater is the rejection that is being reflected on social networks by the fans of the possible Destinations of the ‘Brujo’, whom they do not want to see ‘not even in painting’.

If last week the hashtags were positioned as trends on Twitter #AntunaFirmaYa Y #AntunaNoFirmes, orchestrated by fans of Chivas and América, respectively, for the possible barter between both institutions and in which he was also involved Sebastian Cordova, now is the bar Blue Cross the one that has made the news.

This weekend the alleged exchange between Roberto Alvarado by Uriel Antuna and Alejandro mayorga, information that did not sink in a good way in the bulk of the cement fans, who positioned the #AntunaNoFirmesConCruzAzul to publicize their opinion on the arrival of the Chivas player.

And it is that the opinion of the fans is having weight in the decisions that are made from the offices. Chivas and América paused the talks after seeing the reaction generated by the possible exchange between El Brujo and Córdova; and now we will have to wait for the development of events with The Machine after witnessing another rejection for the change between ‘Piojo’ Alvarado and Uriel.