In Mexico, older adults are more susceptible to ransomware cyberattacks; Young People To TikTok Scams, Study Finds

A study by security company Avast revealed that cyberattacks are segmented across generations, with cybercriminals targeting specific devices according to age.

The research, which is part of a global study with YouGov on trends in digital citizenship, found that in Mexico 68% of people over 65 years old – and 48% of those 45 to 54 years old – are more susceptible to attacks ransomware, tech support scams, spyware / trojans, and botnets. This is because they use their computer or laptop more as the main device to connect to the internet.

By comparison, younger generations (18-24: 82%; 25-34: 83%; 35-44: 80%) —who primarily use their smartphone to connect to the internet — are targeted by adware attacks, mobile banking Trojans , downloader SMS and FluBot scams that spread malware; as well as Instagram and TikTok scams, which promote adware or fleeceware applications.

On all devices, both the younger and older generations are targeted by phishing attacks and romance scams.

“Cybercriminals are always looking for new ways to steal data, personal information or money through increasingly sophisticated online threats and scams,” said Jaya Baloo, Chief Information and Security Officer at Avast.

“They often take into account how the younger and older generations use different devices to launch targeted attacks. They adapt them to current cultural and usage trends to make them more relevant and more likely to hit the mark, ”he adds.

The activities that each generation carry out when connecting to the internet are key to certain cyberattacks

The most important activities for the older generation, while using the internet, include maintaining contact with friends and family through messaging services and email (+65 years: 48%) and the use of social networks (55 to 64 years : 43%).

Other activities such as reading or watching the news (31% for those over 65) and banking and financial activities (+65 years: 26% and 55-64 years: 33%) are also of vital importance to them.

During these activities, older adults can accidentally download malware; or unknowingly accessing it through links in malicious emails or websites. This makes them more likely to be targeted by cyberattacks such as ransomware, email phishing scams and spyware / Trojans targeting your finances, and tech support scams.

For their part, the most important activities on the Internet for young people between 18 and 24 years of age are studies (38%) and social networks (38%).

For those from 25 to 34 years old (31%) and from 35 to 44 years old (34%) it is to be in contact with friends and family through messaging services and email. In addition, for those aged 25 to 34 it is also the use of social networks (42%).

According to Avast, this shows why younger generations are targeted on their cell phones with Instagram and TikTok scams, text messages with FluBot, and email phishing scams that pretend to come from friends or family, as well as mobile banking Trojans. .

These were the main types of cyberattacks suffered by older and younger adults in 2021

Attacks from ransomware, adware, and tech support scams were the most reported by Avast in both groups.

According to data from the Avast Threat Laboratory, an average of 1.46 million ransomware attacks were blocked each month in 2021. In turn, between January and April of this year, there were 5.9 million attempted scam attacks from technical support in the world on a monthly basis during this year.

On mobile devices, the main threats in the last quarter were: adware (59%), mobile banking Trojans (9.7%) and downloaders (7.9%); the latter are malicious applications that use social engineering tactics to trick victims into installing malicious applications.

FluBot also spread widely in most countries, including Mexico. Globally, there are an average of 35,000 attacks blocked monthly worldwide in the third quarter of the year.

“Different generations may see the internet with different eyes and have different experiences online, which is something to keep in mind when having conversations about online safety at home,” says Jaya Baloo.

«As a general rule, when you connect to the internet, whether on your computer, laptop or smartphone, if something seems strange to you, do not continue. Do not click on a link in an email, an SMS, a social media ad or a website, do not enter your personal or payment details, and do not download. Better safe than sorry ”, he concludes.

