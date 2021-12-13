In the pool: Yanet García showed her statuesque figure with this daring VIDEO

Yanet Garcia It became a trend on social networks again after sharing a video on her Instagram account, where she boasted the great body that she maintains that makes her one of the most loved by the Mexican public. Immediately, the publication exceeded 900 thousand reproductions.

The native of Monterey, New Lion, He decided to promote his OnlyFans account with a hot video that left much to the imagination and that is that the girl who presented the weather wore an almost transparent yellow swimsuit, while walking on the edge of a pool at home.

Bewitch Instagram

At the same time, Garcia received hundreds of complimenting comments from his followers, who highlighted his extraordinary physical form and thanked this type of publication, since some do not have the service of OnlyFans how much the influencer promotes.

Yanet Garcia She was shown with a simple makeup, but what stood out the most were her shapely legs; at a certain point in the video you can see her buttocks as well as the way she is shedding her top, but she covers her busts with her hands.

Do they pay to see the same?

Despite the fact that he is one of the most coveted figures in show business, Yanet He has also received various criticisms from his detractors, who pointed out his account for adults as something false since he does not share risque publications but they are the same as other social networks.

After posting a video, a user commented that OnlyFans pay to see the same things they share on Instagram, which opened a debate about the quality of the content of Garcia. Little has mattered since the presenter has had good acceptance on all platforms.

