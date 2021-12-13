Independiente del Valle, the tenth club to win Ecuador’s soccer series A | National Championship | sports

The rayados of Pichincha defeated Emelec in the final of the 2021 championship and lifted the national title for the first time.

Independiente del Valle became this Sunday the tenth club to win Ecuador’s soccer series A, a first division championship that has been held annually since 1957 (with the exception of 1958 and 1959) and that since 2019 is organized by the Professional League ( LigaPro).

With his victory in the final against Emelec, the rayados of Pichincha lifted the title for the first time in their twelve seasons in the contest. They were released in 2010, after winning the series B in 2009, where they were two seasons.

The team led by Portuguese Renato Paiva, who prevailed in the second round of the competition, tied tonight at the George Capwell Stadium (1-1) and capitalized on the victory in Quito (3-1) in the first leg of the final, last Sunday. The millionaires had won the first phase.

Independiente is also the fourth team from Pichincha, the first outside of the traditional ones, to win at the national level. El Nacional (13 titles), Liga de Quito (11) and Deportivo Quito (5) are the other clubs.

Other casts that this millennium raised the cup for the first time were Olmedo (2000), Deportivo Cuenca (2004) and Delfín (2019).

The series A winners also have Barcelona (16 championships), Emelec (14) and Everest (1), all of these from Guayas, a province that, in sum, beats Pichincha in national titles (31 vs. 30). (D)