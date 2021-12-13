India takes the Miss Universe crown for the third time with Harnaaz Sandhu | People | Entertainment

Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, competed for this title with the sovereigns of Paraguay and South Africa.

The representative of India, Harnaaz Sandhu, the title of Miss Universe 2021 this Sunday, December 12.

It is the third time that the Asian country is crowned in this beauty pageant. The first time he did it with Sushmita Sen, in 1994; Then she repeated the victory with Lara Dutta in 2000. Sandhu repeats the history of Mexico, since her predecessor, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 was also the third sovereign to bring this international title to her country.

Harnaaz Sandhu from India is Miss Universe 2021

The 21-year-old, who since she appeared in the contest, has attracted attention for imitating the sounds of a cat, competed very closely with the candidates from South Africa and Paraguay. With the latest, Nadia Ferreira, they had in fact emerged as the night’s favorites, according to various sources.

Harnaaz Sandhu was a favorite for the crown, according to the Missology website

On multiple occasions of what was the contest, the beauty queen expressed that she is frequently inspired by her mother, because the mother was able to break generations of a dominant patriarchy, as occurs in India, to become a gynecologist. Harnaaz not only shows his pride for his mother for the success she obtained in this career, but for having been able to lead her family.

This background, she adds, has prompted her to support women, which is why Harnaaz grew up working with her mother in health camps that dealt with women’s health and menstrual hygiene. Keenly aware of the privilege her mother’s struggles have bestowed on her, Harnaaz advocates for the empowerment of women, particularly their constitutional rights to education, careers, and their freedom of choice.

Professionally, Harnaaz is an actress with two Punjabi LMS slated for release in 2022 and hopes to rehearse other characters that break the world’s stereotypes of women. His favorite actress is his compatriot Priyanka Chopra.

In her spare time, she enjoys the company of friends, loves yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess. You never miss an opportunity to jump into a pool to rejuvenate yourself.

She believes in the saying: “Great things happen to those who don’t stop believing, trying, learning, and being grateful.” That same spirit reflected when Steve Harvey, host of Miss Universe, asked what he advises young women to deal with the pressures of day to day.