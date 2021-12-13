India wins Miss Universe 2021 crown

The 70 crown of the Miss Universe pageant belongs to India with the triumph of Harnaaz Sandhu, who was among the favorites throughout the pageant.

The first and second finalists were Paraguay (Nadia Ferreira) and South Africa (Lalela Mswane), respectively.

The new queen received the crown from the outgoing, Andrea Meza, who earlier announced that she will join the Telemundo network as a host.

#MissUniverse 🇮🇳 India is crowned as the most beautiful in the universe pic.twitter.com/1Md28Ifhx4 – Wapa Television (@WapaTV) December 13, 2021

The Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colon Ramirez ended her representation in the search for the sixth Miss Universe beauty crown for Puerto Rico by being left out of the group of five finalists, which were announced after seeing them parade in a bathing suit and ball gown.

Many eyes have fallen on the Puerto Rican queen in recent days, captivated by her Caribbean beauty, charisma and impressive projection on the catwalk, attributes that kept her until the group of 10 semifinalists. The five finalists were: India, South Africa, Paraguay, Colombia and the Philippines.

Puerto Rico was heard all over the place from the city of Eilat in Israel, where, despite political and health controversies, the 70th edition of the contest was held. This year the participation added 80 candidates, who this time were introduced to the audience in typical costume.

The Puerto Rican dazzled with figure and projection in a swimsuit.

( Alexander Ernesto )

At the gala show, Michelle Marie Colón wore a stunning and imposing queen dress, a creation of Israeli fashion designers Eli Biton and Yehuda Biton, father and son.

The dress is inspired by the mountains and the beautiful Israeli Negev desert. The predominant color is the shades of yellow and mustard that symbolize the desert. The gray color symbolizes the night and the extreme temperature differences in the area.

fifteen Photos The Puerto Rican was part of the privileged group of 10 semifinalists.

The creation consists of 40 different types of stones, sequins and crystals that were personally selected by the designers. The embroidery of the dress was worked by hand and lasted more than 400 hours. The perfect finishes of the dress are due to the fact that the fabric is specially embroidered according to the cut.

Israeli fashion house Simtat Gan Eden, owned by the designers, has been operating in Israel since 1990. In 2020, Eli Biton and Yehuda Biton opened the world’s largest embroidery house La Factoria Fashion in India, thus becoming one of the the few fashion houses in the world that embroider their own textiles.

“An honor to be the representative of our beautiful island”

Through social media, Michelle thanked Puerto Rico for all the support received. “Once upon a time there was a dreaming girl who wanted to fly. One day, that girl looked in the mirror, found her wings, and took flight. In his hands he carried the monostella, and with it he painted the sea, and gave a star to the sky. PUERTO RICO, thank you for helping me find my wings. It was an honor to be the representative of our beautiful island to the universe!

After the presentation, the beauty is going to reunite with her family.

The table of 10 semifinalists was also made up of the representatives of Puerto Rico, Paraguay, the United States, India, South Africa, the Bahamas, the Philippines, France, Colombia, and Aruba.

The selection of the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 title was in charge of a jury that included the Puerto Rican actress and presenter Adamari López. The panel of judges was completed by Marian Rivera (model and actress), Lori Harvey (daughter of Steve Harvey), Urvashi Rautela (actress and model), Cheslie Kryst (presenter), Rena Sofer (actress), Adriana Lima (model), Iris Mittenaere (Miss Universe 2016, model) and Rina Mor (lawyer, writer and Miss Universe 1976).