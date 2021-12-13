International press raves about ‘Checo’ Pérez in Verstappen championship

Sergio Pérez received high marks from the media due to his performance that helped Max Verstappen win the F1 championship in Abu Dhabi

MEXICO – The international press was filled with praise for Sergio perez, pilot of Red bull, for the teamwork that the Mexican did to help Max verstappen to get the championship, because the duel that the Guadalajara had against Lewis hamilton was key for the Dutchman to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

‘Czech’ Pérez He received high marks, all of them were between 8 and 9, while other media, such as OA Sports, Italian media, which cataloged him as the “MVP” at the Yas Marina circuit despite the fact that he could not finish the race.

Checo Pérez finished fourth in the 2021 F1 season. Getty Images

“Perhaps Yas Marina’s true MVP on Sunday, despite his retirement three laps from the end due to an alleged technical problem. Czech shows a phenomenal defense over Hamilton with soft tires on the mat (the British had just made the stop), allowing Verstappen to win around 8 seconds and return after the Mercedes. Ultimately, his contribution was decisive for the title of Max ”.

2 Related

Motorbox, who gave the Mexican a nine, regretted that ‘Czech’ Pérez could not finish the race due to a mechanical problem. However, he also highlighted the work he did to help Max verstappen.

“Very few could do the magic that he did, with the red tires worn for 20 laps he managed to keep Hamilton behind in full compliance with all the rules, giving him a precious opportunity to recover, comrade Max Verstappen.”

The crash, an American media, recalled the successful duels that ‘Czech’ Pérez he had against Lewis Hamilton throughout the season, for which he was given a qualifying nine at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“Perez cost Hamilton more than seven seconds total, which allowed Verstappen to close. Perez’s defense was ultimately crucial, as Hamilton no longer had a gap to face. “

In Italy, Gazzetta dello Sport He rated the Mexican 8.5. “Defending the position against Hamilton is only worth the choice to confirm it; he sacrifices himself for his teammate and his career would deserve more than retirement.”

The Race, another specialized medium, was the one that gave the lowest rating to ‘Czech’ Pérez, with an eight. However, in his lines he expresses the feeling that the Mexican could even have finished in second place if he had not withdrawn from the race.

“He kept control of the podium position and would have had every chance of following his teammate past Hamilton to take second place if he hadn’t retired as a precaution. He signed the season with a strong weekend, helping Verstappen well, “said said media.