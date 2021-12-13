Israeli technology reached unprecedented levels in 2021

The Israeli tech sector has broken new ground and raised an unprecedented $ 25 billion in 2021, according to a report by Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), a non-profit organization that catalyzes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli technological innovation to global business and social challenges.

This unprecedented figure represents a 136% increase over last year., which ended with a total of $ 10.8 billion raised. This figure is almost double the global average growth of 71%, and far exceeds 78% in the United States, 95% in Singapore and 105% in the United Kingdom, according to data compiled by PitchBook.

The three sectors that have gained the most in the year have been Enterprise IT & Data Infrastructure (which has raised just under $ 6 billion), Security Technologies, dominated by the cybersecurity ($ 5.9 billion), and Fintech ($ 4.2 billion), all of which are more than double the 2020 figures. The largest round of funding came from Trax, a company that develops computer vision for intelligence in retail, which raised $ 640 million , which represents about 10% of the total financing of the sector of the data infrastructure and enterprise IT.

These three sectors accounted for 65% of the total funds raised, compared to 52% of the total raised by the same sectors throughout 2020. According to SNC, these sectors emerged as the “Big 3” of the Israeli ecosystem because They are made up primarily of pure software companies that are able to move quickly and work efficiently despite the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a world where digital has become the norm, Israel is a world-class source of solutions to global challenges.”Elaborated the CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, Avi Hasson. “This led to an all-time record for capital raised, increased foreign interest in Israel, and a ton of buzz surrounding our ability to produce unicorns, raising the question of whether Israel has transitioned from being the Nation of the Start-Up to the Nation of Scale-Up ”.

This question is being debated. Professor Moshe Zviran, dean of the Coller School of Management, suggested that the rapid inflow of money into Israel is accelerating the transition.

“Money is flowing into this country,” he said. “Firstly, because there is a lot of money on the market, and secondly, because if you look at the success of Israeli companies, you realize that there has been a kind of shift towards a nation of scale.”

Increased foreign interest in Israeli technology is also a defining factor in its rapid growth.. In 2021, some of the world’s largest venture capital firms invested in Israeli technology, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, the world’s largest venture capital firm in terms of assets under management and securities. “If we look at what is happening in Israel, we will see that more and more companies have led VCs to obtain a good or excellent return on investment,” Zviran explained. “This is not attributed to luck alone. Investors realize that it is the best source of talent; Israel is known for its talent.