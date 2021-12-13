It is false that tourists in Cuba have to justify the possession of 50 euros a day (+ Video) ›Fake News: The lie has short legs› Granma

It is not true that tourists visiting Cuba must justify having 50 euros a day to stay in the Caribbean nation, indicated the Ministry of Justice of Cuba (Minjus), through its Twitter account.

It is also false that people need to certify that they have such a sum either in cash or in any freely convertible currency (except the US dollar), or an international payment card.

“This is one more of the crude manipulations that are carried out as part of the disinformation campaign against our country,” said the organization when clarifying the issue.

The last 15 days of opening in the tourism sector made November the best of the year, said the head of the sector, Juan Carlos García Granda recently, adding that for the next season the country expects a recovery of this industry due to the gradual growth of the entry of visitors to the country.