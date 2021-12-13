it’s yours for less than 15 euros

The new Xiaomi backpack is waterproof, perfect for sports and very cheap: it costs less than 15 euros.

Xiaomi backpacks have become one of the accessories most popular of the Beijing company in recent years. His value for money makes them attractive to all audiences, and thanks to the vast variety of backpacks available, practically everyone can find a suitable model.

Now, the brand has launched a new backpack of its Xiaomi Mijia family intended for the most athletic. It is a new urban style backpack, which stands out for being totally waterproof and for having a simple and minimalist aesthetic.

You can buy the new Xiaomi backpack for less than 15 euros

In this case, we are talking about a backpack made of polyester which makes it completely waterproof. Backpack is available in white, and for now there are no models of other colors.

Count with one top handle made of nylon, attached to two straps that run along the entire body of the backpack from top to bottom. Inside the inside pocket, it is possible to find another internal pocket with a zipper.

Since it has a 20 liter total capacity, the backpack can be used on a day-to-day basis to carry most everyday objects. And, thanks to the use of polyester for the construction of its body, it should be more than capable of withstanding heavy objects.

The price of the backpack is 39 yuan in China. However, it is already on sale through the main import stores, such as AliExpress, where you can buy for less than 15 euros.

