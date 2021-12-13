‘Iván Márquez’: Nicaragua would receive him after the death of ‘Romaña’ and ‘El Paisa’ – Investigative Unit

Intelligence organizations from at least three countries verify if the version according to which the leader of the decimated dissidents of the ex-Farc ‘Segunda Marquetalia’ remains in Cuba after the string of deaths of his lieutenants is true: ‘Jesús Santrich’, alias Romaña and ‘el Paisa’.

But nevertheless, Eugenio Martinez, Director General of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, assured that it was a false news that originated in a statement by the former Colombian ambassador in Washington, Francisco Santos. And Duque government sources indicated that, if confirmed, it would force them to call their ambassador on the island for consultation: Juan Manuel Corzo Román.

Former Colombian senior official Francisco Santos, who does not get out of one scandal to enter another, spreads the politically motivated lie that Iván Márquez is in Cuba. In Miami’s disinformation environment, these falsehoods find an accomplice echo. – Eugenio Martínez Enríquez (@EugenioMtnez) December 11, 2021

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega.

“Any country that receives ‘Iván Márquez’ in its territory and that offers him protection, would be violating UN Security Council resolution 1373 that prohibits countries from protecting, sponsoring and hiding anyone who is requested by another country for this bloody crime, “said President Iván Duque.

Intelligence sources told EL TIEMPO that the juicy reward that the Department of State of the United States offers by Márquez -10 million dollars- would prevent Cuba from opening its doors for him.

However, they do not rule out that Márquez goes to the discredited and recently reelected Nicaraguan government to embrace it. It should be remembered that the Duque government was one of those that did not recognize the elections in that country, in which Daniel Ortega, he was re-elected again as president.

Until now, Nicaragua has not ruled on this possibility. However, it must be remembered that during the peace talks between the Government and the FARC in Havana, the rumor spread that this country He would have granted nationality to several guerrilla chiefs who were as negotiators, including ‘Iván Márquez’.

However, at that time, 2015, official sources confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the Government of Daniel Ortega had not granted that status to the guerrillas.

Alias ​​Iván Márquez lost in less than seven months alias el Paisa (left), alias Jesús Santrich (right) and ‘Romaña’.

What happens in Venezuela?

The body of Henry Castellanos, alias Romaña, killed in Venezuela.

But it is a fact that Márquez is moving.

With his illegal troop mortally wounded, he was notified that Venezuela is no longer a safe territory.

In fact, what is confirmed is that he left his camping area on Tuesday night, after confirming the death of ‘Romaña’.

Intelligence sources told EL TIEMPO that ‘Márquez’ left his camp, in the rural area of ​​Elorza, and he would have moved to the state of Amazonas, where ‘Jhon 40’ is.

Carstens visit to Caracas

In the neighboring country, the secret visit to Caracas by Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs of the Biden government, in the same week that Henry Castellanos, alias Romaña, and Hernán Darío Velásquez, aka the Paisa.

According to a report by The Associated Press, Carstens He arrived on a charter Tuesday night to take photos and letters to US political prisoners who remain in the hands of the regime.

Your visit occurred between December 4 and 7.

