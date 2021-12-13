Jake Paul is trashed by world champion

Getty Jake paul

Jake Paul is heading back into the boxing ring on December 18, 2021, however it won’t be against Tommy Fury, his original opponent. “The Problem Child” announced earlier this week that Fury pulled out of the match and that Paul will once again take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Fury shared a statement with the journalist Ariel helwani on December 6, 2021, describing the reason he will not make it to the Showtime fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. “TNT” revealed that he suffered a broken rib, as well as a chest infection. The full statement says:

I am absolutely heartbroken that I was forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. The start of my camp was so amazing and I never expected anything to get in my way after the victory on December 18. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really hope we can reschedule this fight for the new year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything. Unfortunately I am now concentrating on recovery and a new rescheduling date.

There was a lot of anticipation for Paul vs. Fury, and TNT’s half brother, world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, recently chimed in with his thoughts on the derailed fight.

Tyson criticized Jake and Logan Paul saying they couldn’t live in ‘his world’

“Him and his brother (Logan Paul) are two s *** house p ****** and they could never live in my world because they’re f ****** b ****** at the end of the day, ”he continued. And that’s it. And if you don’t like the language, get f *****. “

“The Gypsy King” has thrown verbal jabs at The Problem Child many times, and that is exactly what he did while speaking to Michelle Joy Phelps of Behind the Gloves.

“Jake Paul can f ** k for what I care,” Fury said.

TNT fractured his rib when he was hit by someone who was not wearing gloves, according to Phelps.

According to Phelps, Tommy’s father confirmed that someone had hit his son in the ribs without gloves, causing him to fracture TNT’s rib. During the interview, Tyson showed his support for Tommy, saying that he himself had to give up fights and lose a large sum of money.

“The fight was supposed to be played, it will be played again,” said The Gypsy King.

It’s unclear what Tommy’s next step will be after his recovery. If Paul defeats Woodley on December 18, he may be looking for a fight between the two undefeated boxers again. However, The Problem Child has shared disinterest in returning to fight against the Englishman, openly frustrated that Tommy withdrew from the fight.

