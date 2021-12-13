Jean Meneses is sent off and puts his hands in his pocket against the referee in the final Atlas vs León

The León midfielder made a sign expressing his disapproval of the whistler’s performance

Jean Meneses, footballer of Lion, made a sign where he disapproved of the work of Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, central referee of the match. The player repeatedly reached into his pocket.

This action was presented at minute 90, when the whistler approached the substitute bench of the visitors to expel Jean Meneses, who had left the field of play at 83 ‘.

The León midfielder made a signal expressing his disapproval of the whistler’s performance. Imago7

However, the Chilean did not accept the decision, he yelled at the referee and walked to the bench, while rubbing his right hand on his leg on the same limb, as he tried to point out that he was keeping money in his pockets.

Although Meneses was expelled, the Chilean, initially, did not go to the locker room, as he stayed on the bench to talk with his teammates, including Santiago Ormeño, with whom he exchanged a few laughs.

Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava noticed that the Chilean was still in the bench area and stopped the game for a moment to invite Meneses to go to the locker room so that the game could continue.