Jennifer Lopez wears elephant leg jeans and XXL coat

Jennifer Lopez has been seen in Los Angeles with a look made up of basics. A stylistic construction to which women rooted in a classic and sophisticated style. The American actress has carried some elephant foot jeans, this being one of the aesthetics of jeans that have relegated to the background, over the years, the models of skinny cut. We consider elephant leg pants to those who have a broad silhouette throughout the length of the leg, creating an extremely flattering effect on all types of bodies.

The interpreter of ‘Marry Me’, Jennifer Lopez has combined sayings black jeans with a XXL coat in gray, a trend that any fashionista will love – and embrace – this season fall-winter 2021/22. Likewise, the look with a crew neck jumper, also, in a grayish tone. The natural businesswoman from Castle Hill (New York) has brought the casual touch to the construction with a low bun as a hairstyle, leaving the strands of the bangs free, thus providing greater movement and, therefore, a relaxed look.

How to wear elephant leg jeans according to Jennifer Lopez