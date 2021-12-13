Joint exercise between Vietnam and China military medicine concludes successfully | Politics

The joint exercise between Vietnam and Chinese military medicine (Source: https: .qdnd.vn)

Quang Ninh, Vietnam (VNA) – The

exercise The humanitarian assistance and rescue package of the Vietnam and Chinese military medicine forces was successfully concluded, helping to promote cooperation ties and exchange of bilateral experiences in this field.

This was highlighted by Major General Nguyen Hung Thang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam Logistics Department, during the closing ceremony of the military maneuver, carried out in the border city of Mong Cai in the Vietnamese province of Quang Ninh.

Hung Thang said that military doctors from both countries actively and closely coordinated to carry out this trial, meeting the stated objectives and requirements.

Through this drill, both parties verified the coordination capacity of the forces participating in the international rescue and also agreed on the process of search, rescue, transport and first aid for the wounded, as well as the prevention steps against dangerous epidemics and the teams doctors at the service of this work.

In turn, the Deputy Chief of the Health Section of the Ministry of Logistics Assurance of the Central Military Commission of China, Chen Chun Ming, emphasized that the activity will contribute to improving the capacity of humanitarian assistance and medical relief of the personnel specialized in these tasks of Both countries.

It is also an opportunity to develop cooperative relations between the armies of both countries in this field in particular and between both nations in general./.