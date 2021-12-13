Julián Quiñones and the play with Cota that was not a penalty

Editorial Mediotiempo

When Atlas I needed a goal and a goal play in the Final back against León One of those controversial plays was presented that only time will judge if it was marked correctly but at the time of the match everything was left as part of the emotions and referee Marco Ortiz ruled out a penalty.

It was minute 46 when Julian Quinones had a hand in hand in front of the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota before a Jalisco Stadium full. Quinones He managed to pass the ball under the arms of Cota who came out to put his whole body to cover any shot.

Me. 46 very good decision, it is not a penalty from Cota on Quiñones – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) December 13, 2021

Finally, Quinones he was thrown and fell to the grass after the collision with Cota, but the central judge decided that it was not criminal, an opinion that was shared by the arbitration union of the MX League.

In this case it was the former referee Felipe Ramos Rizo, who issued a tweet with his opinion about the play that raised doubts. The replay showed that there was no foul by the goalkeeper, but given the speed of the play, it was the VAR who reinforced the arbitration decision.

Atlas took advantage of the game minutes later, but that move by Quiñones had already aroused much controversy on social networks.