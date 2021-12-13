Julio García Suárez, Professor of Medicine at Alcalá

Julio García Suárez, specialist in Hematology.

Julio Garcia Suarez, Head of Service Hematology of Prince of Asturias University Hospital, from Alcalá de Henares (Community of Marid), has been appointed professor of the University of Alcalá.

Doctorate precisely from this University, he has been to date an associate professor at the Department of Medicine, to which it has been attached for more than a quarter of a century.

His professional career has always been linked to the Prince of Asturias (since 1989), where in previous stages he has also been an adjunct doctor. Since 2018 it is Head of Service in this center.

Hematology and Covid-19

García Suárez is one of the Principal researchers of the study ‘Epidemiology, clinical course and risk factors for morbidity and mortality in hematological patients with COVID-19 in the Community of Madrid: a prospective-retrospective study ”, coordinated by the Madrid Association of Hematology and Hemotherapy (AMHH), and whose first results were published in ‘Journal Hematology & Oncology‘.

Recently the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH) I interviewed him as a reference specialist between this specialty and Covid-19.

