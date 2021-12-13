Karma returns 2008 miracle to Lewis Hamilton

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP via Getty Images

Surely, as soon as Lewis Hamilton saw Latifi’s car crashed with six laps to go before he was crowned world champion, the first thing he thought of was Interlagos 2008, on that comfortable ride through Brazil that turned into a nightmare when with nine laps to go it started to sparkle and everyone went crazy. That Hamilton, thirteen years younger, handled the situation in the worst possible way: a nervous wreck, with the weight of the world championship of the previous year, who also lost in the last race against Raikkonen and seeing how Sebastian Vettel overtook him with two laps to go and left him without a World Cup.

The Briton, for whom it was enough to be fifth in that race, saw how even the doubles overtook him. McLaren had played it to an extreme rain that never came and, thus, they passed the curves and the intermediate tires of Hamilton could not compete with those of his rivals. In the Ferrari box they were already celebrating while Nicole Scherzinger put her hands to her head. Everything seemed already doomed, when suddenly a miracle occurred in the form of a waterspout over Interlagos, as a punishment from the gods to poor Massa and a blessing for a very lost Hamilton.

With the extreme rain, which, strictly speaking, lasted only that last lap, Hamilton was able to overtake a Timo Glock who was making S’s, unable to control the car under these circumstances. The overtaking of Glock, which went unnoticed in the Ferrari box and in the Spanish broadcast, placed Hamilton again fifth and champion. This is how an engineer had to explain it to Massa’s father when he hugged jumping with anyone who passed by. At 23, Hamilton was winning the first of his seven world championships. He celebrated it between tears of joy and above all of relief.

The Interlagos miracle is one of those things that happens once in a lifetime. Or maybe not. In Abu Dhabi we have seen another miracle with the same protagonist … what was already a lot to ask was that he would be the graceful one again. The parallels with Brazil 2008 are immense: the controversy around the first corner aside, Hamilton’s car was superior to Verstappen’s for the entire race. Far superior, dare I say. Tstill superior to that, with worn tires, it was still as fast as its rival with new wheels.

Continue reading the story

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet not available due to your privacy preferences

Many things had to happen for Hamilton to lose this World Cup in extremis as he won the one thirteen years ago: Checo Pérez had to appear to hinder him for a full lap and make him lose eight seconds. Toto Wolff had to make a mistake by not ordering the British to stop during the Virtual Safety Car and thus maintain the twenty-odd seconds advantage he had over Verstappen … and, above all, Latifi had to crash, get a safety car again, Toto Wolff make a mistake by sinning again as a conservative … and decide career direction that gave him an opportunity to return to the Dutch to fix things: Verstappen ate Hamilton like Hamilton had eaten Glock.

When it comes to Mercedes’ mistakes, it is done a posteriori, of course. It could also be said that they were out of luck. It is difficult to understand that a race is lost with such a superior car. It is difficult to deliver a World Cup that you have had in your hand during absolutely all the laps of the grand prize except the last one. In the “virtual safety car”, Mercedes thought that the thing was going to short and that it did not deserve to copy the strategy of Verstappen before the risk of losing the position and then go to know how you get it back in the race. Lewis was fuming.

At the second stop, the assumption was the opposite: this is going to go long. It is true that here they were sold, because they had to decide first: if Hamilton entered to change tires, Verstappen would have stayed on the track, would have gained position and would have plenty of room to win in that last sprint. There was even the risk that the race would not be resumed. By deciding to stay on the track, Hamilton was under the protection of the gods and Michael Masi. Anything that was not a completed race behind the safety car was a condemnation to him.

And in the end, unlike in 2008, a race won turned into a lost race without the driver having much to do with the outcome.. That, perhaps, is the only thing that bothers us about the best world championship in a decade: that it was not resolved on the track but that it was a succession of coincidences, strategies and external decisions. Still, Verstappen led for months and Verstappen won. It may not come as a surprise to anyone … as it was not at the time that Hamilton won a first World Cup that should have sentenced even earlier.

Video | Sebastian Vettel offers a lesson in what an athlete should be like in defeat

Other stories that may also interest you: