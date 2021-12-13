Karol G sends an emotional message to Bad Bunny

Despite not having been in person at any of the two concerts “P Fkn R” what celebrated Bad bunny this weekend at Estadio Hiram Bithorn, in San Juan, the Colombian Karol G wanted to join the celebration.

The urban music interpreter took advantage of her social networks to send an emotional message to the Puerto Rican in which she congratulated him on his professional career, as well as on the love he shows his followers.

“Real, I want to take this space not only to congratulate the rabbit for the incredible show he is doing in his country, but also for the love and respect that he always shows to his followers,” wrote the singer who recorded the song “Now I am call”, along with Bad Bunny.

“For the commitment to innovate, to break schemes and to set challenges that move us all through their projects … what you do every day is inspirational material for tireless dreamers like me. I love you with my soul Bad Bunny. Let the successes continue as long as you want !!! ”, added the 30-year-old artist.

At the end of November of this year, the singer with the first name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, appeared at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, before a full house, and was surprised on stage by her ex-partner, Anuel AA, to sing together the songs “Culpables” and “Secreto”. Several days before, it also made news to the stumble and fall down the stairs on the FTX Arena stage, in Miami, right at the beginning of his “Bichota Tour” show.