Karol G sends an emotional message to Bad Bunny

Despite not having been in person at any of the two concerts “P Fkn R” what celebrated Bad bunny this weekend at Estadio Hiram Bithorn, in San Juan, the Colombian Karol G wanted to join the celebration.
The urban music interpreter took advantage of her social networks to send an emotional message to the Puerto Rican in which she congratulated him on his professional career, as well as on the love he shows his followers.
“Real, I want to take this space not only to congratulate the rabbit for the incredible show he is doing in his country, but also for the love and respect that he always shows to his followers,” wrote the singer who recorded the song “Now I am call”, along with Bad Bunny.
“For the commitment to innovate, to break schemes and to set challenges that move us all through their projects … what you do every day is inspirational material for tireless dreamers like me. I love you with my soul Bad Bunny. Let the successes continue as long as you want !!! ”, added the 30-year-old artist.
At the end of November of this year, the singer with the first name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, appeared at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, before a full house, and was surprised on stage by her ex-partner, Anuel AA, to sing together the songs “Culpables” and “Secreto”. Several days before, it also made news to the stumble and fall down the stairs on the FTX Arena stage, in Miami, right at the beginning of his “Bichota Tour” show.
From early in the morning, Bad Bunny fans began to arrive at the Hiram Bithorn stadium, which opened its doors at 2 in the afternoon. (David Villafane / Staff)
A square-type area was prepared so that attendees can eat food, prior to the concert. (David Villafane / Staff)
Being a long-term event, an area on the outskirts of the Roberto Clemente Coliseum is occupied by food trucks for the convenience of fans. (David Villafane / Staff)
Access to the concert will be from one of the exits of the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, where the “P fkn R” Museum is located. (David Villafane / Staff)
Attendees may be part of the various environments that are part of the Museum “P fkn R”. (David Villafane / Staff)
December 10, 2021 Hiram Bithorne stadium environment prior to the Bad Bunny concert tour of the museum and the artist’s career david.villafane@gfrmedia.com (David Villafane / Staff)
The urban exponent showed the teni that was part of his creative line by Adidas Originals. (David Villafane / Staff)
One of the recreations of their music videos is this stamp, which was part of the YHLQMDLG video. (David Villafane / Staff)
On display they present the Bugatti Chiron Sport 110, owned by the artist, which is valued at three million, and it was with which he was presented at the 2020 Latin Grammy gala driving over the Teodoro Moscoso bridge. (David Villafane / Staff)
Being also a fashion icon, Bad Bunny fans will be able to appreciate the clothing worn by the artist and the covers of important magazines for which he has posed. (David Villafane / Staff)
Inside a glass case, on a concrete wall mount, live the dozens of awards that Bad bunny has received throughout his short, but intense and successful career. (David Villafane / Staff)
In April of this year, the Puerto Rican artist made his debut as a professional wrestler at Wrestlemania 37. (David Villafane / Staff)
Street art allusive to the “Bad Rabbit” could be seen outside the Hiram Bithorn Stadium. (David Villafane / Staff)
Art in various manifestations was part of the experience prior to the “P fkn R” concert. (David Villafane / Staff)