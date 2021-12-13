LeBron James stole glasses from an opponent in Lakers win

Phew! The fans of Los angeles lakers because they won two consecutive games since November 30 in the 2021-22 NBA season. Orlando Magic was the victim this time and Lebron James He returned to give something to talk about beyond a good performance. He stole a rival’s glasses!

If LeBron is healthy and not in pain, the show is guaranteed. James confessed the secret to the good level he is going through in the Lakers: you no longer have pain in the abdomen and is played at full speed. Los Angeles enjoys it.

In the victory over the Orlando Magic by 106 to 94 points, the show Lebron James had everything and for everyone. In the second and third quarters he made two huge blocks to impose authority on the defense of the Lakers, who played so well this time.

With the excited audience came the act of humor by LeBron James. In the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Magic The third quarter was passing and with a little more than 9 minutes on the clock Dwight Howard fought a rebound. On the eve of the ball not going out, the pivot threw the ball straight into the face of Wendell Carter Jr.

Video: LeBron James stole glasses from a rival in Lakers vs. Magic

The impact of Howard’s pitch to Carter Jr. was so hard that part of his glasses flew off and the LeBron James show started. The Los Angeles Lakers star had no problem putting on his glasses, pose for the photo and steal, even for a moment, this accessory from the rival.