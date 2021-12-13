As part of those provided in the kernel Linux 5.17, it’s time to retire to the extension AMD 3DNow!, which was released no less than 24 years ago, just when AMD launched its processors AMD K6.

Without going any further, the own AMD abandoned this instruction more than a decade ago, and it is that none of its modern processors, or of the last decade, make use of these instructions. Removing the 3DNow! Kernel code it is being done as part of some kernel code enhancements.

Worst of all, that 3DNow! relied on the MMX instruction set to provide a performance improvement for vector processing of floating point data, but it was not widely adopted due to the popularity of SSE instruction with the advent of Intel Pentium 3 processors, so AMD also adopted SSE for when SSE2 made an appearance. Such was its popularity, that 3DNow! died the same day the company announced its AMD FX (Bulldozer) processors in 2011.

Thus, 23 years after its launch, 3DNow! it will finally disappear on the Linux platform forever by removing 500 lines of code that have lived in the kernel for over two decades.

via: Phoronix