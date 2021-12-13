List of the 78 appointments of the new director of the Police

Since he assumed the direction of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then has appointed 78 officers in the different central and regional directorates, departmental and operational commands, as well as the departmental heads of internal operations, the entity reported this Sunday.

The official was appointed to the post on October 17 by decree 656-21 and replacing Edward Sánchez González.

The new appointments have been made by the general director of the institution with the aim of continuing to improve the strategies and levels of citizen security.

Next, the list with the appointments

Directors

The generals appointed as new directors are: Jorge Mancebo Bautista, Prevention Center; Francisco Romer López, Central Regional of the District (National District); Ernesto R. Rodríguez García, Cibao Central Regional (Santiago); Juan Pablo Ferreira Veras, Northeast Regional (SFM-confirmed); José Mora Reynoso, Southeast Regional (SPM) and Francisco Osoria de la Cruz, East Regional (La Romana).

General addresses

Meanwhile, the colonels who went on to direct regional directorates are: Marino Carrasco Hernández, Santo Domingo Norte Regional; Matías Frías Candelario, Santo Domingo Oeste Regional; Orlando Báez Severino, Santo Domingo Oriental Regional (Santo Domingo Este), and Raúl Clime, Western Regional (San Juan de la Maguana).

Along with them the colonels: Rene Luna Kunhardt, Northwest Regional (Mao, Valverde); Ramón Hernández Peralta, Cibao South Regional (Monsignor Nouel) and Jorge Luis Galán Guerrero, North Regional (Puerto Plata).

While Colonels Inocencio Segura Alcántara was appointed Director of Planning (Design of Plans and Strategies); Jorge Landeta Estrella, director of the National School of Safety and Prevention (Education), and Cristóbal Segura Medina, in Support and Services (Support and Maintenance).

Previously, Major General Alberto Then appointed Colonels Pedro Cordero Ubri, Legal Affairs; Alexandro Marte Vásquez, General Teaching Hospital; Maite Paniagua Segura, Boys, Girls and Adolescents; Paul Cordero Montes de Oca, Criminal Intelligence; Diego Pesqueira, Strategic Communications; Juan Luis Sierra Difo, International Affairs; Máximo Ramírez de Oleo, Retirement Committee; Ambiorix Díaz Mariano, General Supervisor of Prisons; José René García Díaz, Internal Control; Neolfis Jaquez González, Protection and Special Service and Arismendy Laureano Tejada, Anti-gang.

Operational departments

As operational departmental commanders, Colonels Ramón Paulino Díaz, Samaná; Carmen Maritza Pérez, Trafficking and Trafficking in Persons; Nelson Báez Ubiera, Internal Security; Iván Bello Almonte, Cienfuegos; Julio César Bido, O-4 (Los Alcarrizos); José Anastasio Brea Román, La Vega; William Cabrera Arias, Cotuí; Miguel Antonio Cabrera, Montecristi; Edison Cabrera Concepción, Santiago S-3-Gurabo; José Carrasco Ortiz, Stolen Vehicle Investigation; Randolph Ceballos Nivar, Santiago S-5; José de la Cruz Mercedes, Moca; Héctor de los Santos Heredia, Azua; Antonio Matías Duran, Haina; Tomás García Lebrón, Anti-Noises, and Luis González Rivas, Higüey.

Other colonels designated as departmental operational commanders are Anicacio Guillén Guzmán, Boca Chica; Ildebrando Guzmán Toribio, Sosúa; Antonio Guzmán, Los Frailes; José Miguel Jiménez Durán, Boys, Girls and Adolescents; Manuel Ysaac José Polanco, Villa Altagracia; Diógenes Montero Guerrero, San Francisco de Macorís; Santo Dalis Novas Novas, Jimaní and Elvin Bienvenido Pérez Ferreras, Pedernales. They are joined by Lieutenant Colonels Fraulin De los Santos Paulino, Las Terrenas; Santo Lora Báez, Dajabón; José Eladio Pérez Baldera, Jacagua, and José Yohanny Pérez Lora, Santiago S-6.

Departmental Managers

The Police also reported that Alberto Then colonels Rufino Contreras Ruiz, Combustibles, have been designated as departmental managers; Braulio Feliz Cabrera, Free Access to Information; Juan H. Guzmán Badia, Intendancy of Arms; Pedro Mateo Martínez, Internal Audit; Elvis Reyes Paulino, Information and Statistics, and Cristino Tavárez Pérez, Vehicle Insurance.