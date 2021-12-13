LIVE: The Europa League draw starts with Barça

Nyon, Switzerland.

FC Barcelona, ​​Sevilla FC, Betis and Real Sociedad will meet their rivals this Monday for the knockout round of the Europa League playoffs, a draw to be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland) and in the one that the four Spanish representatives could meet with important teams. In total, 16 teams will enter the pot: eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage -among them Betis and Real Sociedad- and the eight third-placed from the Champions group stage -Barça and Sevilla-. The winners of the eight heats will advance to the eighth with the top eight in the group, and the other eight will be eliminated. The Catalans, after their hit against Bayern and their elimination in the Champions League, will have a chance to make up for themselves in a two-legged tie in which they will play the first leg at the Camp Nou and the second leg away from home, as they are not seeded.

In their debut in the Europa League, a competition that they have never played under this name and format, Xavi Hernández’s men will face one of the second group in the first phase of the second continental competition, excluding Betis and Real Sociedad. since the draw prevents teams from the same country from crossing. Napoli, Lazio, Rangers FC, Olympiacos, Sporting Braga or Dinamo de Zagreb are the possible rivals, with the two Italian teams as the main ‘coconuts’, for the culé team, precisely the same ones that could touch Sevilla. Julen Lopetegui’s men were also left out of the top European competition and will try to return to their fetish tournament, with the inconvenience of playing the second leg also away from Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Meanwhile, both Betis and Real Sociedad, who finished second in the group, will have to overcome a rival eliminated from the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund of the threatening Erling Haaland, Atalanta, Leipzig, Porto, Sheriff Tiraspol or Zenit of Saint Petersburg could cross his path.