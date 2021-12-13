LOOK HERE Atlas vs. León live on the internet via TUDN and TV Azteca Deportes live | What time is the Liga MX final and where to watch it on TV | Online transmission | SPORT-TOTAL

Lion got an important victory against Atlas in the first leg of the final of MX League And he’s only 90 minutes away from getting the glory. The second game is played this Sunday, December 12 at the Jalisco Stadium and the ‘Fiera’ part with a 3-2 advantage achieved at home. Know all the details here.

Atlas vs. Leon LIVE

Ángel Mena’s goal for León’s 3-2 vs. Atlas. (Video: TUDN)

How much was Atlas vs. Leon | GOING?

Lion He knew how to turn the game around with the goals of Víctor Dávila (37 ′) and the double of Ángel Mena (78 ′ and 86 ′). Before, Luis Reyes (11 ′) and Julio Furch (65 ′) scored for Atlas, which despite opening the scoring, could not maintain its advantage and paid dearly for the mistakes made in the first final of the Liga MX.

The other side of the coin lives it Atlas, which is obliged to turn the scoreboard to force the penalty shootout. The rojinegros will take to the field of the Jalisco Stadium with the sole objective of winning the duel against Lion for two or more goals and secure the title. In addition, Anderson Santamaría’s team will try to break a 70-year spell without winning the MX League.

When is the second leg Atlas – León?

The match between Atlas and León for the second final of the Liga MX 2021, will be played this Sunday, December 12 at the Jalisco stadium from 20:15 (Mexican time).

What time does Atlas vs. Lion

Peru: 9:15 p.m.

Mexico: 8:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:15 p.m.

Colombia: 9:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:45 p.m.

Chile: 11:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:45 p.m.

Argentina: 11:45 p.m.

Brazil: 11:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:45 p.m.

Atlas vs. Leon: channels

The second leg of the final of the MX League Come in Lion Y Atlas It will be broadcast by TUDN, Univisión and Azteca 7 for Mexican territory. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute on the El Comercio website.

What does Atlas need to win?

For Atlas to be the champion of the Liga MX Apertura 2021, you will have to win by two goals in regulation time or, if he wins by one and the overtime is maintained, he may be imposed on penalties.

Atlas vs. Leon: possible alignments

Lion: Cota, Morán, Tesillo, Barreiro, Mosquera, Colombatto, J. Rodríguez, Fernández, Meneses, Mena and Dávila.

Atlas: Vargas. Barbosa, Santamaría, Nervo, Angulo, Reyes, Torres, Rocha, Márquez, Quiñones and Furch.

Where to see Atlas – León?

