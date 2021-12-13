Los Tigres del Norte: the time they played live on a plane, in the heights | Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

The grouping “The North Tigers”Has a broad artistic career that began in 1968, when Jorge Hernández summoned his brothers Raúl and Hernan, as well as his cousin Oscar, to form the band that would be dedicated to regional Mexican music.

In its more than 50 years of experience, Northerners have received 6 Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammy Awards and have sold more than 60 million copies. Their fame has crossed borders and they have not only appeared in everything Mexico and United States, but also in other unimaginable places.

In a recent interview, the artists revealed that they got to perform live while on a plane, that is, in the air. Learn more about this curious performance in the following lines.

“Los Tigres del Norte” pose at a press conference in Mexico City, on October 7, 2014, when they presented their new album “Realidades” (Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP)

WHEN THE NORTHERN TIGERS GIVEN A CONCERT ON AN AIRPLANE

During Bandamax’s 25th anniversary celebration, “Los Tigres del Norte” shared some of their most significant experiences within the industry. This is how they mentioned the time they gave a concert on a Volaris company plane, bound for Los Angeles California. There were 150 people who enjoyed the show, in an environment that was perfectly conditioned, 32 thousand feet high.

THE BAND WAS THE FIRST OF THE GENRE

“Los Tigres del Norte” They were the pioneers in putting on this type of show, for this reason, they were so excited that they wanted to capture the memories through photographs in the company of the attendees. Some of the songs they played live were “Wet”, “Help me to believe”, “We are not relatives” and “Contraband and treason”.

CURRENT MEMBERS OF “LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE”

Jorge Hernández: accordion and vocalist (1968 – present)

Hernán Hernández: electric bass and 2nd voice (1968 – present)

Eduardo Hernández: second accordion, sixth bass, saxophone and voice (1988 – present)

Luis Hernández: sixth bass, voice (1995 – present)

Óscar Lara: drums (1968 – present)

HOW MUCH DO THE NORTHERN TIGERS CHARGE PER CONCERT?

If you are an avid fan of “Boss of Bosses,” you’ve probably wondered how much the band charges for a performance. The performers of “La mesa del rincón” have a rate of between 160 thousand and 211 thousand dollars per private concert, where they promise to make all the guests dance and sing.

WHY DID RAÚL HERNÁNDEZ LEAVE THE GROUP?

Raúl was one of the original members of “The North Tigers“, since its formation in 1968; However, there was an important detail that he could not ignore and decided to retire even when it meant the loss of fame and money.

What would have upset the Mexican is that the band praised drug traffickers and criminals, reason enough to separate from his brothers in the millionaire project.

