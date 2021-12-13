Magdalena health care: Ciénaga hospital emergency room is attended by medical practitioners | Santa Marta

The sThe health system of the municipality of Ciénaga would be in crisis According to the complaint of the Magdalena deputy, Elizabeth Molina, who assures that the emergency room of the San Cristóbal de Ciénaga hospital is attended by medical practitioners and not proprietary doctors because they They have not canceled more than four months of wages.

Molina affirmed that there is only one “doctor in property, a situation that puts the lives of patients at risk.” Health personnel have had to go to the halt of activities and protests for the Management to disburse them the payment for the provision of services to said medical entity,

The deputy reiterated that this crisis facing the medical center has been announced months ago when it was denounced that the Government of Magdalena “did not make the corresponding transfers of the General Participation System and after a visit made by deputies in months prior to “San Cristóbal de Ciénaga”, information was withheld from them by the Management “.

“The Governor cannot hide the reality he faces. His ego led us to have a health crisis in the Department in the midst of a pandemic, a clear reflection of this are the complaints I receive from Ciénaga, where there are no medications to care for patients and worse still, only practitioners attend emergencies. I have called the Superintendency of Health to come forward and monitor this crisis very closely, “said Elizabeth Molina Campo.

ALLEGED CORRUPTION AND LACK OF ANSWERS

The assembly member also recalled that in Magdalena “there is alleged corruption with irregular movements” that threaten the health of Magdalene residents, including the withdrawal of hospital managers who would have won a call But those who are intimidated and even forced to sign a letter of resignation before taking possession.

“At the Hospital de Fundación, Magdalena, They hired a fake intensivist doctor who earned a millionaire sum of money, dozens of his dependents died and what happened, nothing happened. To this day nothing is known about this person, this is clear evidence of the silence that the Caicedo government keeps in the face of a crisis ”, stressed Elizabeth Molina.