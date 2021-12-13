Mandatory vaccination and the debate over individual guarantees

The backlash is vividly manifested every weekend in the streets of Vienna, where tens of thousands of protesters march, some brandishing banners that read: “Control our borders, not our people!” Police have also faced protesters over restrictions in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

“The civil liberties argument has had its ups and downs,” said Adam Wagner, a London-based human rights lawyer and expert on COVID-related law. “The risk with the move toward the adoption of vaccine passports is that it radicalizes libertarians and vaccine skeptics.”

The fact that people continue to argue about how to weigh up these competing values ​​nearly two years after the pandemic started, Wagner said, suggests that “we haven’t come up with any great solutions.”

Many in Europe have proven surprisingly tolerant of the need to sacrifice some freedoms to slow the spread of the virus. But the sudden threat of the new omicron variant is pushing countries like the United Kingdom, which just last summer had celebrated the end of lockdowns, to slow down and go back in the direction of restrictions.