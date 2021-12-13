Mandatory vaccination and the debate over individual guarantees

LONDON – In England, the prime minister is now talking about mandatory vaccination, just six months after proclaiming “Freedom Day” from coronavirus restrictions. In Germany, the new chancellor has backed banning unvaccinated people from much of public life. Next door, in Austria, those who are not vaccinated will remain locked in their homes, even after the government lifts the lockdown on Sunday.
In all European democracies, the latest wave of the pandemic is prompting governments to reimpose broad restrictions on free movement and mixing in their societies. Only this time, many of the regulations distinguish those who are not vaccinated. This has sparked angry protests in the streets and reignited the debate about the extent to which countries should restrict individual freedoms in the name of public health.
Some of the most abrupt changes are taking place in countries where laws and culture appreciate the inviolability of individual guarantees. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new measures sparked a riot in his party; Conservative Party lawmakers called the adoption of the vaccine passes “discriminatory” and an affront to the country’s sacred principles. Similar protests resonate in France and Germany.
The backlash is vividly manifested every weekend in the streets of Vienna, where tens of thousands of protesters march, some brandishing banners that read: “Control our borders, not our people!” Police have also faced protesters over restrictions in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.
“The civil liberties argument has had its ups and downs,” said Adam Wagner, a London-based human rights lawyer and expert on COVID-related law. “The risk with the move toward the adoption of vaccine passports is that it radicalizes libertarians and vaccine skeptics.”
The fact that people continue to argue about how to weigh up these competing values nearly two years after the pandemic started, Wagner said, suggests that “we haven’t come up with any great solutions.”
Many in Europe have proven surprisingly tolerant of the need to sacrifice some freedoms to slow the spread of the virus. But the sudden threat of the new omicron variant is pushing countries like the United Kingdom, which just last summer had celebrated the end of lockdowns, to slow down and go back in the direction of restrictions.
Johnson and other European leaders are driven by two relentless medical trends: the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which British scientists believe doubles at the rate of every two to three days, and stubborn resistance to vaccines in segments of their societies, leaving roughly a third of the population across Europe more vulnerable to another wave of infection.
Proponents of vaccine passes say they raised the vaccination rate in France, another country that jealously protects rights. But for critics, the selective nature of these restrictions imposes a stigma on a part of society. This has disturbing echoes in Germany and Austria, where right-wing protesters invoke Nazi oppression to claim that the state persecutes those who resist vaccines.
“It’s polarizing and divisive in the sense that it creates an us versus them society, which I think is a very dangerous proposition,” said Clifford Stott, professor of social psychology at Keele University in England. “We are generating a recipe for disorder by amplifying structural inequalities.”
People who have not been vaccinated, or who actively resist vaccines, tend to be poorer and less educated than those who have, Stott said. Many already distrust the government. Forcing them to comply by trusting them at home or depriving them of access to bars and restaurants will only deepen their sense of wrongdoing, he said.
In some countries where leaders are struggling to deflect harsh criticism, suspicions about their motives are even more pronounced. Johnson imposed new restrictions – including a requirement to show proof of vaccination to enter cinemas, theaters or sports stadiums – amid the furor over a Christmas party his staff held last year that could have circumvented lockdown regulations. It was, one lawmaker said, a “diversionary tactic.”
Undaunted, Johnson said the time had come for a “national conversation” about making vaccination mandatory, a step that Austria has already taken and that Germany appears ready to follow. The UK, he said, cannot afford to continue to impose lockdowns “just because a substantial proportion of the population has, sadly, not yet been vaccinated.” With 70 percent of people receiving two doses, the British vaccination rate is comparable to that of France and Germany.
Jonathan Sumption, a former British High Court magistrate who has openly criticized the confinement restrictions, said it was unlikely, given the country’s civil liberties tradition, that the UK would follow Austria.
“There are things that governments should not do, even though they work,” he said. But Sumption said that aggressive use of vaccine passports would have the same effect, since “people will be deprived of many rights to go about their daily lives.”
In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who rejected mandatory vaccination during his campaign, now supports a law that would make it compulsory. Germany has been devastated by the delta variant, with about 50,000 new infections a day. The number of people vaccinated has increased in recent days, partly due to fear of the omicron variant, but the slow pace has frustrated the government.
“You can’t callously look at the situation as it is now,” Scholz said last week. “If we had a higher vaccination rate, the situation would be different.”
It was very timely: Germany’s supreme court recently ruled that the government-ordered activity suspensions earlier this year were constitutional. A YouGov poll conducted in late November revealed that 69 percent of the German population now supported the vaccination mandate, up from 33 percent a year ago. On Friday, lawmakers voted to make vaccinations mandatory for healthcare personnel.
However, there is a palpable ambivalence around opportunity costs. Karl Lauterbach, a member of Parliament who has been very tough on restrictions and is now Germany’s health minister, told Der Spiegel that no one would be jailed for refusing to get vaccinated. Instead, he said, he foresees fines for those who refuse.
In any case, the debate is likely to spur more people to take to the streets. In Saxony, eastern Germany, thousands of people have taken night “walks” to protest both restrictions and vaccination. The protests have grown more violent, and among the protesters are figures from the far right taking advantage of the discontent.
A recent study on civil liberties during the pandemic by Harvard and Stanford academics found that people living in areas of Germany that belonged to the communist east before reunification, such as Saxony, were less likely than other Germans to tolerate any infringement of your rights.
What is not clear, according to experts, is whether these protests will die down, like the previous ones. Ulrich Wagner, a professor of social psychology at the University of Marburg, argued that, paradoxically, a law requiring vaccination could end up shaking people out of their opposition to them.
“Mandatory vaccination is a clear prescription and, from a psychological point of view, it makes it easier to change your mind,” Wagner said.
The far right plays an even more obvious role in fueling protests in Austria. Herbert Kickl, leader of the right-wing Freedom Party, is one of the main speakers at weekly rallies in Vienna. Despite being affected by the symptoms of covid two weeks ago, he promised to lead on Saturday “the largest demonstration in history.” Some protesters have even pinned a yellow Star of David on their coats, suggesting that they somehow suffer the same persecution as Jews during Hitler’s rule.
Still, said Eugen Freund, a former member of the European Parliament for Austria, “it’s a strange mix.” There are also “families with young children who claim that the sanctity of their body is threatened,” he said, “those who adhere to esotericism and homeopathic medicines.”
Austria’s vaccination rate of 67 percent is one of the lowest in Europe. It is also experiencing its most severe wave of covid to date, and there is silent support for the restrictions. In November, on the same day, Austria announced a 20-day confinement and mandatory vaccination.
Some countries appear to have struck an uneven balance between freedom and public health. When in October Italy demanded that workers obtain the Green Pass to certify their vaccination status, protests broke out across the country. Hundreds of dockworkers gathered to block trucks in the northeastern city of Trieste.
But the riots subsided after a few weeks, and most Italians now accept having the Green Pass as a condition of going to bars and restaurants. Some experts say Italy’s gradual approach laid the groundwork for even tighter restrictions.
“The Italian government proceeded with concentric circles,” said Michele Ainis, a constitutionalist expert at Roma Tre University. “He used the Italians to have increasingly restrictive measures. So if we get to the vaccination mandate, it may be more accepted. “
Christopher F. Schuetze collaborated with reporting from Berlin, and Emma bubola, from Rome.
