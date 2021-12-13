Margarita: “The PRM government leads the country towards the precipice”

“The Dominican Republic is practically living in the midst of widespread chaos, due to the inability of the government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) to manage,” said the former Vice President of the Republic, Margarita Cedeño, through a press release this Sunday. .

The candidate for the presidential nomination for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) said that this situation is expressed, among other aspects, in the increase in unemployment, the high cost of living and deficiencies in food, transportation, health and the lack of supply of medicines to the town’s pharmacies.

“This misrule, the government of backwardness or whatever you want to call it, has us on the edge of the precipice, in the midst of a chaotic situation,” Cedeño told PLD and community leaders from the municipality of Villa Altagracia, San Cristóbal province.

The also member of the Political Committee of the PLD indicated that, fortunately, in little more than two years that political organization will return with her to the Presidency of the Republic, “in order to return well-being and progress to the Dominican people.”

She also specified that to achieve this goal she works intensively with the different sectors of Dominican society, “achieving a level of sympathy that will lead her to climb the steps of the National Palace, as head of state, on August 16, 2024.” .

In that press document, he criticized the administration headed by President Luis Abinader, saying that in an issue as vital as job creation, government initiatives are not felt to reverse the high level of unemployment.

Town pharmacies

Cedeño described as social insensitivity the fact that in the town’s pharmacies the lower-income segments of the population cannot find the drugs to cure their illnesses.

“The truth is that they are playing with the health of the Dominicans, because there is no justification for the town’s pharmacies to be out of supply,” he added.

At the same time, he argued that the health of the most vulnerable, without resources to go to private pharmacies, cannot be subject to poor government management.

He indicated that if there is an area that requires the implementation of senior management, it is health, “in view of the fact that it cannot be improvised as is currently the case, putting the lives of many people in the country at risk.”