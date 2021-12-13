Maribel Guardia says goodbye to Vicente Fernández with an emotional message

The soap opera actress is one of the most beautiful personalities on television, which throughout her career she met and maintained a friendship with him Charro de Huentitán, so today with the unexpected news of his death he says goodbye with an emotional message.

Maribel Guardia is one of the public figures most popular in Mexico, which has a long history on television, from movies to her singing career, that is why she has cultivated many friendships with great Mexican figures.

So with the unexpected news of the death of Vicente Fernández, the actress He did not hesitate to share on one of his social media accounts how much he appreciated him and how much love he had for him, as well as a series of photos where they were very happy.

In the first Photography Maribel Guardia is seen very smiling in the company of Vicente Fernández, a current photo due to the singer’s appearance, while the following three were taken at events, since the singer wears striking costumes.

These were the words that accompanied these photographs, “Dear friend @vicentefernandez, universal music and Mexican regional music in particular are in perennial mourning with your departure. We will miss your human quality, your devotion to family, the Gift of singing and interpretation that heaven endowed you with. My condolences to your entire family. Rest in peace, we keep your enormous musical legacy for posterity. Thank you for your support and love. Surely you will be singing with Los Angeles in the sky ”.

Words that broke more than one of his followers, so they immediately commented on how much they regret it, since he was one of the last exponents of ranchero music of his time, music that has passed from generation to generation. generation.

In 1981 Maribel Guardia ventured into Mexican cinema, where she shared credits with Vicente Fernández, this is the moment in which it is presumed that both personalities met and established a Beautiful friendship that remained.

As well as Maribel Guardia, many other personalities have expressed emotional words for this great Mexican legend. We have no choice but to keep an eye on new news that you share through your social media accounts.

This month has been one of the most painful for the entertainment world, since the beloved passed away days ago Carmelita Salinas and now Don Vicente Fernández, two significant losses for Maribel Guardia, who will undoubtedly be figures that we will always remember.