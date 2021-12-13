Martín Lasarte is destroyed in Chile despite the victory against El Salvador

The Chilean National Team triumphed in the last gasp against El Salvador and Martín Lasarte could not avoid suffering the worst criticism from the fans.

December 12, 2021 10:43 am

In the last friendly match of the year, the Chilean National Team closed its participation in the tour of the United States by facing El Salvador, with a team full of local footballers.

As it was not a FIFA Date, La Roja did not have the opportunity to test their European football stars, but it did help Martín Lasarte to meet those talents who do not usually have a great shoot with the national team.

Despite the fact that it was an inferior rival in the Ranking and by history, last night was a great ordeal for the Andean team, which only at the last gasp managed to find the winning goal thanks to Sebastián Vegas in the 95th minute.

With this 1-0 victory, the fans exploded on social media against the team and the main target was the coach, who took responsibility for the bad play seen on the field.

“You need a coach who makes the team play, who works, who can get the best out of each player and Lasarte is not the one”, was one of the many messages that could be read on Twitter.

The next challenge for the selected team will be against Argentina for the qualifying rounds towards the 2022 World Cup, where the Andeans will need a victory to continue dreaming of approaching the qualifying zone.