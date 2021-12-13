Martinoli did not want to narrate to the Champion Atlas, he gave it to David Medrano

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 13.12.2021 00:06:05





Historic Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium because after 70 years the Atlas is champion and he did it in the most dramatic way possible, in series of criminal with the fifth collection. That moment millions were waiting to hear in the voice of Christian Martinoli, who refused to narrate it and gave the moment to David Medrano.

In a gesture that has been applauded on social networks – despite the fact that many wanted to hear Martinoli with another of his epic narratives – the famous narrator handed the microphone to Medrano Félix, a fervent follower of the rojinegros who – like millions – had never seen his team win the title.

“There is no better person to narrate this moment than a recalcitrant Atlas guy like Don David Medrano, the moment is his,” said Martinoli in full transmission, surprising locals and strangers. Then the nicknamed “Don Deivid” took the baton and shouted at the top of his lungs the Atlas championship, the one that they had not achieved since 1951.

Does Medrano retire with an Atlas title?

That was the rumor that spread in the days leading up to the Grand Final and Mediotiempo spoke directly with the journalist from Azteca Deportes minutes before the game that had a happy ending for the rojinegros, stating that “it is fake news” and that his career will continue, stating that he “wanted to tell the story” of seeing the champion Foxes after so many years.