Matrix’s Keanu Reeves took the orange bitcoin pill

Key facts: Keanu Reeves said he bought cryptocurrencies and is holding them as an unsold investment.

Although he supports cryptocurrencies, Reeves criticized NFTs.

Keanu Revees spoke about cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) during the promotion of the film The Matrix Resurrections, which will premiere on December 22, 2021.

During the Interview, Keanu Revees, the main actor of the Matrix saga, revealed that he has invested in cryptocurrencies. “A friend bought me some a while ago,” he said, noting that he does not understand much about it, but sees how his funds are increasing.

«This is called hodl“Alex Heath, the interviewer, clarified. This investment technique is based on buying cryptocurrencies and storing them for the long term because it is believed that in the future their value will be higher, he deepens.

“So you’re holding your cryptocurrencies,” the interviewer warns, to which Keanu Revees replies, “Yes, I have a bit of hodl.” Although that is not the correct way to use the term, the host of the interview laughs and understands that the science fiction actor does not want to miss out on the returns that the bitcoin ecosystem gives, even if he is not very expert on the matter.

The actor’s comment woke up social networks, where the interview was compared to one of the most iconic events of the films in the saga. Various fans said it looks like Keanu Revees took the red pill of the Matrix, which allows to know the disturbing truth of the future, thus referring to bitcoin as a truth in the world of finance. Unlike the blue pill, which in the movie is described as the one that makes you remain in ignorance.

Keanu Reeves Believes He Will Not Receive NFT Profits From The Matrix Resurrections

After talking about cryptocurrencies, the actor was asked if he knew about the NFTs that the production launched a couple of days ago in tribute to The Matrix Resurrections. The actor’s response drew attention by saying no and making a short ironic comment that suggests that Keanu Revees is not in favor of non-fungible tokens.

As reported by CriptoNoticas, 100,000 NFTs of the new film went on sale last month. After the launch, more than 300,000 people entered the site to try to get one for $ 50, which caused the platform to crash in the first hours.

The Matrix protagonist said that he invests in cryptocurrencies and laughs at NFTs. Screenshot / youtube.com

Following the topic, the interviewer mentions that the non-fungible tokens work as a concept of digital scarcity noting that they cannot be copied and are a limited edition. To this, Keanu Reeves cuts him off with a laugh mentioning that NFTs can be played easily.

Although Alex Heath clarifies that this belief is a fallacy, since copies of the image anchored to the NFT can be disseminated, but the original work (the token) cannot be multiplied. NFT technology allows any digital object to be unique and impossible to copy; that’s what gives these assets value. That is why they are considered collectibles and can make a lot of money, something that the actor acknowledges.

Stealthily reversing the talk, Keanu Reeves says “I wonder if we’ll get a piece of that”, referencing that the production had made a lot of money selling NFTs from The Matrix Resurrections. And he goes on to mention that the profits will surely go to another part of the company. “You have to discuss that with the study,” ends the interviewer laughing.