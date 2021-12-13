Mercedes homologates the first autopilot in Europe | Technology

The autopilot, the one that turns the driver into a passenger, is allowed in countries like the US and China. But not in others like Japan, and not in the European Union. Therefore, it is especially important that Mercedes have managed to receive the first community certification for a Level 3 autonomous driving system (current ones are Level 2).

But the achievement still presents limitations. For starters, it can only be activated in freeways have a central physical separation between traffic lanes, and at speeds of up to 60 km / h, thus restricting its use to heavy traffic and traffic jam situations.

Automation on motorway

However, it marks a clear step forward. And, although always complying with these conditions, the driver can activate the system and neglecting both traffic control and the car itself.

And is that the vehicle will take care of everythingFrom accelerating, braking, turning, maintaining a safe distance and changing lanes, to performing an emergency dodge maneuver, if necessary. The human can, for example, Lean back in the seat and read a book although still not falling asleep (for that a Level 4 would be needed).

Centimeter-accurate GPS

The equipment is available, at the moment, in two models: the Mercedes S-Class and its electric equivalent, the Mercedes EQS. And, to function with the necessary and desirable reliability, it relies on state-of-the-art systems, such as very complete HD maps and a new High precision GPS which is capable of locating the car with a margin of error of centimeters, instead of meters, as is the case with current devices.

Current legislation

Germany is he only country in Europe which has developed special regulations for regulate the autopilot. And although the regulation seems too restrictive, it seeks to avoid the accidents that are being seen in both China and the United States, and that have led some organizations, such as the US traffic agency, to investigate brands such as Tesla.

The Euro NCAP laboratory, which is independent of the manufacturers, has just carried out a series of tests in clue to analyze the effectiveness of the automatisms (all Level 2) of the models for sale in Europe. And the conclusion is clear: the automatic pilot, according to the laboratory, does not yet exist.