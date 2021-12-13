Messi and PSG will face Real Madrid for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League! This is how the keys were

2021-12-12

This Monday an unprecedented event occurred in football. A draw for the UEFA champions league it had to be repeated three hours after the first was canceled due to a computer error. In Nyon, Switzerland, the headquarters of the entity, this controversial ceremony was held, culminating in a different ending for fans and big European clubs.

We went from having a PSG vs Manchester United, that is to say a new clash between Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo, to a new confrontation of the Argentine star against the Real Madrid, who went from playing against Benfica to facing the powerful French team. On the other side, the Portuguese star will meet again against Atletico of Madrid, who had been paired with him Bayern Munich after a huge mistake that cost the UEFA the repetition of the draw. Also: When was the last time that FC Barcelona played the Europa League, formerly known as the UEFA Cup? – This is how the keys to the round of 16 were defined – Sporting Lisbon (POR) – Manchester City (ING) * Benfica (POR) – Ajax (HOL) * Chelsea (ING) – Lille (FRA) * Atletico Madrid (ESP) – Manchester United (ING) * Villareal (ESP) – Juventus (ITA) * Salzburg (AUS) – Bayern Munich (ALE) * Inter Milan (ITA) – Liverpool (ING) * PSG (FRA) – Real Madrid (ESP) * * They close as a local The first leg matches will take place on February 15-16 and 22-23, while the return is scheduled for March 8-9 and 15-16. The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be held on Friday, March 18.

– For this reason the draw was repeated – A new scandal in the UEFA, who announced almost an hour and thirty minutes that the draw for the eighth of the Champions League it is totally null due to an error in its execution. “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the referees on which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league”, The entity communicated on Twitter. The case came because the draw was fradulent for Atlético de Madrid, which had been paired with Bayern Munich; the Spanish club spoke with the confederation and this was the result.

What did not have to happen happened: the UEFA He put Liverpool’s ball into the hype of the rojiblancos rivals, against whom he could not play because they faced each other in the group stage, instead of an eligible rival such as Manchester United. The UEFA He made a mistake when putting the balls and also in the computer program, as shown on the screen, in which the red color for Manchester and the green for the Pool appeared, when it should have been the other way around.

Faced with this computer failure, the draw was void and was held again three hours later, at 3:00 p.m. in Switzerland, that is, 8:00 a.m. in Honduras and Central America. – This is how the keys to the eighth of Champions had been- Football had given us a new opportunity to enjoy two new confrontations between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when the PSG Y Manchester United in the deulo the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league. Other important keys that were paired were between the Real Madrid, which had luck against the Portuguese Benfica, while the Bayern Munich I was going to play against a classic rival, such as the Atlético de Madrid. Atletico Madrid (ESP) – Bayern Munich (ALE) Liverpool (ING) – Salzburg (AUS) Real Madrid (ESP) – Benfica (POR) Manchester City (ING) – Villareal (ESP) Inter Milan (ITA) – Ajax (HOL) Chelsea (ING) – Lille (FRA) Juventus (ITA) – Sporting Lisbon (POR) PSG (FRA) – Manchester United (ING)